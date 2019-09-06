Nigeria And Flawed Foreign Policy

From time, Nigeria has continued to regard Africa as the centrepiece of her foreign policy. What this entails is that, in the formulation of her foreign relations’ policies and their implementation, they are as defined by what concerns Africa as a continent emerging from the throes of colonialism and neo-colonialism. Even when she toyed with other options like Economic Diplomacy and Doctrine of Reciprocity, still, those were seen from the point of view of what affects the continent and what had to be done to argue her case in the comity of nations.

Put side by side with the grandiose perception of her as the big brother, shielding and protecting her less endowed ‘siblings’ in the continent, the country has consistently played a deciding role, in some cases, making sacrifices that defy reason and logic all in an effort to present a façade of an Africa that has come of age.

Initially, it appeared that the policy is intended to send signals to the countries outside Africa that the continent is in a position to pursue policy directions that are geared towards facilitating her growth after years of foreign manipulation and exploitation.

It is pertinent to emphasise that the policy in itself is perfect. We are concerned by the way it is implemented with scant regard for the nation’s interest. It needs be pointed out that there is no altruism in international relations. Every nation enters a relationship with another country for the single purpose of enhancing her own interest which may also include tying the recipient country to her apron strings often without apologies. Anything to the contrary is diplomatese with no substance.

We recall the role Nigeria played in the first Republic in midwifing the continental body, Organisation of African Unity (OAU) as it then was. We are not forgetting the contributions of Nigerian contingent that helped restore peace in the war-torn Congo at that time. The pace of her involvement in African affairs reached a crescendo as the anti-apartheid struggle intensified. Though located geographically in West Africa, she was conferred with the status of a frontline state fighting alongside the beleaguered countries of Southern Africa committing resources, to sacrificial dimensions, playing down the challenges of underdevelopment back home in a determined bid to emancipate compatriots under crushing white rule in those countries. Men and material were not spared. It was a mobilisation for war on a grand scale.

She still continues to mediate in African countries bogged down by internecine conflicts as was the case in Liberia and Sierra Leone again, committing enormous resources. In return for her efforts, Nigeria has been made to eat the humble pie, ill-treated by the same countries she helped in their hours of need.

With what is going on in South Africa, it has become obvious to any discerning mind that it has been a wasted effort on the part of Nigeria. Many have become irredeemably convinced that the policy of Africa being the centrepiece of her foreign policy is flawed ab initio. It was not meant to be of any use to the country and her people who put their energy in a task that was meant to fail. There are calls that the country’s foreign policy direction is overdue for a review. The Salvation Army, the calls insist, must begin a march homewards. Henceforth, it must be Nigeria first. In diplomatic circles it is known as doctrine of enlightened self-interest.

This newspaper observed that before now, the country made no attempt to extract commitment from whoever she was assisting diplomatically. We are of the opinion that the Father Christmas approach to relations with African countries has, to all intents, become counterproductive earning for her, instead, reproach and jealousy. The country must have something to take away from any bilateral or multilateral relations. That is the practice elsewhere.

For the avoidance of doubt, we are by no means advocating a blind pursuit of unilateral policy direction especially as the world, famed to have become a global village, has also compelled nations to be interdependent. Our argument is that Nigeria must stop diplomacy for its own sake. She must go into relations with any country for that matter with the intention to help solve a problem. But at the same time she must not forget that the first law of nature is the law of self-preservation. Nigeria must learn to safeguard her best interest, consolidate on those before she can be in a position to be of help to others. It is our considered opinion that there must be something in it for her and her citizens. South Africa is a lesson Nigeria must learn not to forget in a hurry.