Nigeria Lacks Coordinated Laboratory System – AMLSN

Giving the emergence and reemergence of infectious diseases, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has charged the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) on coordinated laboratory system in country.

President of the association, Dr. Bassey Enya Bassey, gave the charge at the 55th annual scientific conference and workshop of AMLSN, themed: “ Global Health Security: Medical Laboratory Agenda for Sub-Saharan Africa” held in Abuja.

He said, “in Nigeria, the major challenge in disease outbreak response is that we do not have a good response. The laboratory system in Nigeria is not properly coordinated and the reason this has happened is because at the FMOH that is suppose to coordinate the response ,the structure is not there.

“the structure should have a Medical laboratory Science Department, that will go a long way in coordinating laboratory activities in the country, but that structure is not there, unlike in the USA where they have National Health Laboratory service and have been able to response at any point in time.

“The laboratory plays a critical role in disease outbreak response .We have personnel yet no progress. What we need is the structure, the environment and the enablement to drive the process, and we can drive the process”, Bassey Explained.

In his address, the Vice president, Yemi Osinbanjo, said “Global Health Security agenda arose from a response to the risk humanity is now facing from the emergence and reemergence of highly infectious diseases that pose great risk to public health globally .

“With the world becoming a global village and increased human movement across countries, the risk of infectious diseases spreading has increased tremendously.”

Represented by the minister of Health, Dr. Osage Enamored, Osinbajo said that the country has been confronted in the past with various diseases outbreaks with unpleasant consequences, adding that these diseases are of public health interest and affect the socio economic structure and the development of the country.

He however noted that there have been significant improvement in the prevention, surveillance, detection and response to these diseases of public health interest despite casualties recorded during the outbreaks.