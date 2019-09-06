NNPC Seeks DSS Protection Of Facilities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has called on the Department of State Security Service, DSS to protect its facilities and activities against security threats.

Speaking at the headquarters of the DSS yesterday, the group managing director, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari said in recent times, the Corporation has been faced with some challenges of national security significance.

According to him, these include the loss of revenue from product stealing, deliberate damage to product pipelines, cross border smuggling of petroleum products and long indebtedness to the Corporation by persons and corporate bodies that have reneged on business agreements relating to product allocation.

DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said Kyari, who lamented the impact of these on revenue generation of the country and expressed concern that dwindling revenues affect government’s ability to realise its objectives; sought the assistance of the Service in containing the threats as well as recovering the debts in line with its mandate of protecting the nation against economic sabotage.

Speaking further, the GMD identified the Service as a strategic stakeholder in Nigeria’s National Security management and enjoined it to continue to protect NNPC’s critical assets for the good of the nation.

Underscoring the significance of the DSS in the National Security architecture of the country, he requested the support of the Service in the Corporation’s frontier exploration efforts in parts of the country.

While responding, the DGSS, Yusuf Bichi affirmed that the DSS is actually a frontline partner of the NNPC and noted that in line with the renewed interagency relations which he has always identified as an effective paradigm for modern security management, he pledged the support of the Service to the Corporation.

He emphasised the need for protection of the nation’s economy to enable the Government to continue to perform its fundamental objective role of ensuring the security and welfare of citizens as enshrined in the constitution.