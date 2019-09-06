Oando Discovers 1trn Cubic Feet Of Gas Onshore In Niger Delta

Oando Plc, through its Upstream subsidiary Oando Energy Resources (OER), has announced that its Joint Venture (JV) operation has made a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in OML61, onshore Niger Delta.

The Obiafu-41 Deep appraisal/exploration well has reached a total depth of 4.374 meters encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising more than 130 metres of high quality hydrocarbon bearing sands.

The find amounts to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences. The discovery has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign. The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates.

The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by the Joint Venture aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities.

The OER is positive that this discovery will have an impact on its gas reserves. The impact will be determined and communicated to the market on conclusion of the next annual independent reserves and resources evaluation.