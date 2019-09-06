Omo-Agege Felicitates With Boss Mustapha At 63

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on his 63rd birthday.

Omo-Agege, in a congratulatory message, described the SGF as a great patriot, statesman and an icon of national service.

In the message, which was personally signed by him, the lawmaker prayed to Almighty God to grant Mustapha many more fruitful years.

“It is not for nothing that those who have come in contact with you and those who have heard about your strides in life decide to celebrate you as you mark your 63rd birthday.

“A golden fish, they say, has no hiding place.And so, in private life and as current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, you have traversed all areas of service in our great country.

“Indeed, your focused commitment to the nation and your capacity for working with people from all parts of Nigeria remain sterling attestations to President Muhammadu Buhari’s considerations for appointing you as SGF.

“As you mark your 63rd birthday, I join others to wish you more success and many more fulfilling years ahead,” he stated.