Oyo: Mixed Reactions Over Gov Makinde’s 100-Day In Office

In this report, ADEBAYO WAHEED presents divergent views on the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in his first 100 days in office.

In the next few days, most of the elected state governors in Nigeria who were sworn-in on May 29 this year will be celebrating their 100 days in office during which they will showcase their achievements within the period.

Traditionally, in the course of the celebrations, governors will reel out different projects which they have been able to execute during the period under review.

Ironically, hardly would you see a state governor celebrating 100-day in office without having any project to commission or lay foundation for new projects.

In most cases, some of the governors will go as far as inviting the President or a former one to come and inaugurate some of the projects to celebrate their 100-day in office.

Some of the new projects always include blocks of school classrooms, roads either rehabilitated or newly constructed, hospitals and funny enough boreholes, among others.

In Oyo State, the story is not different as residents have been waiting anxiously for the celebration of Governor Rotimi Makinde’s first 100-day in office, which comes up in the next few days.

While some people believe that there is nothing to celebrate most especially when the governor has not initiated any project since assuption of office or any tangible project to showcase his achievements, others believe that the governor has achieved and has something to showcase within the first 100 days in office.

According to some political observers,

the present governor, His Excellency, Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde is an achiever and always planned ahead before taking any decision unlike others.

While noting that the governor knows what to do at an appropriate times, they called on critics, who believe he had not done much to criticise him constructively.

They argued that Makinde is the ‘People’s Governor’ and not a ‘Constituted Authority’ as his predecessor in office, former governor Abiola Ajimobi, was referred to.

But the opposition believe that it has been 100 days of motion without movement and challenged the people who believe the governor has achievements in the period under review to mention one tangible thing Makinde had started doing, and urged them to be the judge between Oyo and Ogun State governors over their performances.

To those who believe in the governor, they mentioned some of his achievements to include presentation of free exercise books and other materials for all primary and secondary school students, pensioners and workers getting paid every 25th of the month and 23rd if the payday falls on a weekend, launched Oyo State-Farmcrowdy Agribusiness Partnership to commence a 3-year plan with 50,000 farmers in the state, purchase of 100 units of Kia Rio 1.4 Executive Automatic Transmission vehicles for the various security agencies and criminalising cattle rearing and open grazing in the state.

The governor will commission at least six Model Schools executed under the Universal Basic Education Commission-FG/Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board intervention Projects across the three senatorial districts of the state, as part of activities marking his 100 days in office.

Also, government had promised speedy completion of all ongoing UBEC-FG/SUBEB projects in the state, before the year ends, assuring that pupils across the State would henceforth enjoy a better lease in their basic educational pursuits.

Others are flag-off e-registration of everyone living in Oyo State to determine the number of people living and doing business in the state, proscribe NURTW because of violence in the state and to this day, they are yet to be back, N500,000 bursary for every Oyo State indigene studying in Law School, publicly declared his assets, established Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission to fight graft in government and ready to waive his immunity if found to have stolen from government.

But the opposition believes that these achievements cannot be compared with that of the neighbouring Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who within the same period under review, established Abiodun Sign Security Trust Fund, sign OGROMA Bill into law, reform initiatives on Ease of Doing Business in Ogun State, target 40,000 farmers on Anchor Borrowers Programme, establish Agro Food & Business Company To Offtake Rice & Cassava in Ogun State, revoke, review Itoku Adire Mall allocation, provision for free screening, counselling & treatment on hepatitis in the 20 LGAs, MAUSTECH Amendment Bill passes second reading and repositioning public service for effectiveness.

Others are palliative works on roads accross the state, distribution of relief materials to flood victims, PPP initiative for development, open job portal and 20 authomatic employment, rehabilitation of three strategic federal roads, partner with World Bank on socioeconomic development, institutionalize culture of continuity, reposition OOUTH and Ogun Government, Chinese company to partner on repositioning agriculture

Other are reconstructiob of Adigbe-Opako road, prevent Benin Republic from taking over Tongeji Island, collaborate with Irish company For milk export, involvement of financial institutions in cooperative development, rebrand African Drum Festival, Access Bank To Set Up a Creative Arts & Entertainment Village in Ogun State, Oko’wo Dapo is on the Way for Widows and rehabilitation of Sagamu road by public work agency.

Other include appointing owner of Betnaija to chair sport commission, Wema and First Bank to join Ogun in its Public Private Partnership approach, receiving report from committee set up to look into chieftaincy issues and Tai Solarin University, inauguration of Security Trust Fund Committee, inauguration of steering committee on Anchor Borrowers Programme, construction of Epe- Ijebu-Ode road, construction of 4.2 km Idi-Aba-Elite and Oke-Lantoro-Isale- Ake roads, flagsoff Fadama Graduate Unemployed Youths Scheme, offers the beneficiaries slot into the Anchor Borrowers programme, and Zigma Limited and Korean S& W Corporation to set up bolt and nut manufacturing company in Ogun.

To political observer, Adebowale Tokunbo, ahead of the first 100 days of the governments that assumed office on May 29, 2019, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State stands out for courage.

“In complying with the provisions of the constitution and the code of conduct for public officers, Makinde, alone in the federation and at all levels, surpassed the requirements by not just declaring his assets and liabilities to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) but also making them public.

“He thus set a marker for all other office holders in the area of full disclosure.The law requires that all public office holders must declare their assets within three months of assuming the office. We urge all the others to do so and to make them public.

“Makinde submitted his asset declaration to the CCB on May 28, ahead of his inauguration the next day, he made the declaration public on July 14. “His networth coupled with the assets of his companies comes to a little over N56billion, his four firms have a corporate valuation of N48 billion. The governor also listed the assets of his wife, Omini Makinde”, he said.

A public analyst, Oladele Ogunsola who noted that on the first 100 days in office of governor Makinde, it’s been slow and steady so far, recalled what the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Engr. Hakeem Oyedele Alao, popularly known as ‘Allow Alao’ said at one of the radio debates ahead of the last election that if elected the governor of the state, he would spend the first 100 days in office to clear the mess being created by the then outgoing government of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi which “were peculiar” to the state.

“I want to submit that Makinde must have been silently doing that since he assumed office on the 29th of May this year. A man of few words, he has shown himself as a man of action going by the way he dealt with the ubiquitous NURTW.

“It was just last week that I got to know that massive rehabilitation work had commenced at the State Hospital, New Adeoyo, off MKO Abiola Way (former Ring Road), Ibadan. There’s no doubt that there are other things going on underneathly without much noise. “Whatever may be the unmet expectations of the people so far, it is strongly believed that the state will surely experience fresh water, the electioneering slogan of Engr. Makinde”, he declared.