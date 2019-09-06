CRIME
Police Rescue Kidnapped Victim From Shrine In A/Ibom
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it rescued one middle-aged man, Dr Sylvanus Udofa, from a shrine in Abak Local Government Area of the state and arrested his abductors.
Udofa was rescued by police personnel from the Etim Ekpo/Abak Division from his abductors, who were negotiating the ransom for his release.
Speaking, while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Ikot Akpan, Abia in Uyo, the state commissioner of police, Zaki Ahmed, said the five kidnappers were arrested through intelligence gathering.
Ahmed, who spoke through the command’s public relations officer, Odiko Macdon, added that the gang took the victim to the shrine and demanded the sum of N300, 000 from their victim and threatened to kill him if he did not produce the money.
The suspects are Imo Udoh, Monday Uko, Emma Udo, Isaiah Ufia and Edonma Ekong.
“On July 11, 2019, around 9.15 am, based on intelligence, a team of operatives from the Etim Ekpo/Abak Division stormed a shrine in Abak and arrested Imo Udoh, Monday Uko, Emma Udo, Isaiah Ufia and Edonma Ekong, who abducted one Dr Sylvanus Udofa, 57, and demanded that he paid N 300, 000 ransom or be killed. Operatives also rescued the victim,” the CP stated.
