Politics Is A Battlefield – Kato

Ndi Kato is a young female politician aspiring to represent the good people of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State someday, at any level, if given the opportunity. In this interview with JOY YESUFU, she talks about challenges of being a female politician in a male dominated environment, how to achieve 35 per cent affirmative action and politics generally.

What, in your opinion, should be done to achieve 35 per cent affirmative action in Nigeria?

The first major thing I think, needs to be done is to get more women in office, then we can use those women to push for these things. This is because if you are looking at the National Assembly that has less than 10 per cent of women, what can they do?

Some women believe that because they are nurturers, they should go and pay courtesy calls, go and beg. You don’t beg for power. You need to be militant about the women course. If we sit up and decide that this power is for the taking and keep pushing like that, I think we will end up getting it. It is time to change our modus operandi and get the kind of politics we are looking at.

What do you intend to change if you had the privilege of being elected into power someday?

For a start, I will talk about the things that are within my reach. My local government is half the size of Lagos, a very massive local government. It borders two states (Nasarawa and Plateau) and we have just one constituency. That forest area on your way from Jos is my local government area. If your route is Nasarawa, it’s that bend you take is still part of it. It is really massive. Because it is restricted to one local government, we don’t get enough development.

We share membership in the House of Representatives with Sanga, which is far off. We have just one house of assembly member and so, if you look at the issue of when projects come, we hardly get any, it’s not substantial, there is a lot of under development. I am not a member of the House of Representatives; I can use any opportunity given to me to push for more representation. This bothers me a lot. We also have issues with ambition. When a society has degenerated and people have been suppressed and oppressed for so long, they get to a point where they get comfortable. I see a future where many young people from Jemaa, who are not from wealthy families, aspire to get higher than what is obtained now. The middle class and the wealthy ones, who have gone to the city, are the ones excelling. We are not seeing much from the children of those who come from poor families. If nothing is done, the gap will keep widening and we can’t afford that.

I see a future where many children of Jemaa who are not necessarily from wealthy families, can aspire high. We are dealing with lots of school dropouts. At least before now, people used to finish their secondary school education before going to take one job or the other but now, we are having people drop out of school in JSS one or two, that’s not good for any society that wants to grow.

We have lots of issues with almajiris, we have widows, we must teach them how to make money, these are the things that matter to me. I feel that if we build up the youths and emphasise on education, things will get better. Peace and conflict resolution also matter to me. If we don’t have peace, most of all these things cannot be achieved. On health care, we have maternal and mortality issues to deal with, we also have children.

Would you say campaigning is expensive?

Yes, campaigning is very expensive.

What would you say is your major challenge as a female politician?

We live in a male dominated society so we have a lot of people that, despite my qualification and achievements, will tell you to wait for your turn and that you have some years to go. There are lots of people that will look at you and say ‘you are a woman, thank you for coming but you are not going to win.’ Another challenge is the threats you face from other contenders.

Do you feel other women will want to pull you down?

Not at all. When I joined politics, it was with other women and we became friends and shared ideas. We met on the campaign trail, while running for the same position. We had women who also supported our course.

What advice do you have for young upcoming female politicians?

Politics is not easy for anyone. Everyone is using what they can to get what they want. It’s not easy for the male folk either. It’s not meant to be easy but I will advise women to get in. The more we get into it, the more it will normalise so that women belong in the space. Be functional when you come into politics, show that you have capacity, find a void and fill it. If you fill that void, more responsibilities will be given to you. You will find yourself being more visible and useful and that’s where power comes in.

Do you think federal government is sincere about the not too young to run bill?

Well they signed it; the job is ours to do what we asked them to do. Politics is a battle field, I don’t see it as a game. It’s pretty wild out there and it’s difficult. Nobody is going to campaign for you. There are other bottlenecks, which is the funds. Young people don’t have the money for money politics.

What is your view on the current Xenophobia going on in South Africa and what do you think Nigerian government should do to put an end to it?

It has been going on for a while. Three months ago, we were dealing with the loss of Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuisi Chukwu, deputy director general of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria. She was strangled in her hotel room while in South Africa for a conference. Nigerians raised their voices; our NASS expressed their dismay but the hotel and government were reluctant in releasing CCTV footage to help solve the case.

Nigerians in South Africa are subjected to all kinds of humiliation from the airport to final destination. There is an underlying theme that Nigerians should go home; we are taking their jobs and even a more ridiculous notion that our men are stealing their women. What does that even mean? The attack, looting and destruction of shops belonging to Nigerians and asking foreigners to leave their country is part of a long history of Xenophobia that South Africa has stained itself with and now the rest of the continent is pushing back. Enough is enough! This hate is costing Africa too much to be allowed to continue.