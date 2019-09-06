NEWS
PSI Wants Perpetrators Of Xenophobia Attacks Arrested
Public Service International (PSI) has condemned in the xenophobic violence in Johannesburg, Pretoria and other parts of South Africa, urging the South Africa government to deal decisively with the crisis by arresting and sanctioning individuals and organisations who are organising and inciting violence in the country.
The PSI is a global union federation that has affiliates of 684 trade unions from 152 countries representing over 30 million workers in social services and health care.
In a statement by its Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab region, Comrade Sani Baba, the PSI lamented that the response to the attacks from the South African government has once again been found wanting.
He said, “For many years, leaders in governments have spread misinformation that has been used to scapegoat foreigners for the ills of the country.
“Nationalism in all its forms must be opposed, and we call on government leaders to cease making anti-migrant statements and to change its immigration policies.
“There is no justification for xenophobia, and what we are witnessing is misplaced anger and frustration at migrants from Africa and the Indian subcontinent. A significant part of the problem has been the failure of the government to provide proper access to basic public services and a lack of maintenance of infrastructure.
“Instead, South Africa’s state-owned enterprises have been looted, and government’s ability to provide services eroded by corruption and maladministration. All the while poverty, unemployment and inequality have risen. The South African government would be short-sighted to push forward with austerity measures and their plans to cut down the public sector.
“We call on government to consult with countries from African and the Indian subcontinent countries to respond to their concerns urgently. This violence has now spread to Nigeria, where protesters are fighting back at South African franchises and we need to stop it now. The Nigerian government has expressed concerns that the attacks in Nigeria on South African companies including MTN, Multichoice, Shoprite and others will also have negative impacts on the already employed youths in such businesses.”
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS24 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers