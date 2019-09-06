NEWS
Rice Farmers Anticipate Bumper Harvest in Jigawa
Alhaji Adamu Maigoro, Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Jigawa Chapter, says rice farmers in the state are expecting a bumper harvest in 2019 farming season.
Maigoro, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday.
He appreciated the high yield of grains on the farms, saying that with the high yield, there would be a bumper harvest.
The chairman commended the state government for its support to farmers during the 2019 cropping season.
Maigoro noted that the state government supported the farmers with fertilisers and other farm chemicals.
According to him, other farm inputs provided by the government include improved seeds, which were provided at the appropriate planting period.
