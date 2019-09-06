Rivers Govt To Address Harrassment, Intimidation Of Newspaper Vendors

…Rolls Out Projects For Wike’s 100 Days

The Rivers State government has said it is addressing the harrassment and intimidation of newspapers vendors in the state by the State Taskforce On Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks.

This is as the state government has rolled out about 16 people-oriented projects to be commissioned by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as part of activities marking his 100 days in office.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, who addressed newsmen at Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, called for understanding from newspaper vendors and journalists.

Danagogo said: “The matter concerns you and it concerns the state also. We are addressing it. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information is addressing the issue. We believe that it will be properly addressed.

“We call for proper understanding; the media should understand us. We believe that we will be able to reach out on how vendors will operate without contravening the law. We will also try to ensure that the taskforce operates within the law.”

Danagogo, who is also the Chairman, Second Tenure 100 Days In Office Committee, said Wike has recommitted himself to good governance.

He said: “As you are aware, upon inception of this government in 2015, His Excellency made it clear that his administration will pursue a social contract that will make the state, the pride of all.

“Throughout his first tenure, the governor entrenched a development agenda that positively transformed the state. His unwavering commitment made him to enjoy national and international accolade.

“At the governor’s swearing-in on May 29, this year, he recommitted himself to good governance and pledged that he will work as if this is his first tenure.

“As a man who walks the talk, his first 100 days in the second term will be used to showcase the monumental legacies that have become part of the new vision.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, has called on the Rivers State Taskforce On Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks, to exclude newspaper vendors from street trading restrictions in the state.

The NUJ, in a statement signed by Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, Chairman and Secretary, respectively, noted with dismay that the Bright Amaewhule led task force which commenced operations last two weeks has been harassing newspaper vendors on the streets.

The statement contended that newspaper vendors, going by universal standard, are usually excluded from any form of restrictions on the streets.

The Union said in view of the modus operandi of newspaper vendors across the world, they were not supposed to be affected by the ongoing war against street trading and illegal motor parks in the state.

It reads in part: “All over the world, newspaper vendors are an important agent of information dissemination that can not be hounded out of the street. Even though their modus operandi is to hawk newspapers on the streets, they are not roadside traders and so can not be treated as such.

“We are not against the maintenance of law and order in Rivers State. In fact, we welcome any move by the state government to restore sanity and orderliness to the state and return Port Harcourt in particular to its Garden City status.

“As a professional body made up of decent men and women, NUJ has always been in the vanguard of speaking against indecency, disorderliness and illegal business transactions on the streets”.