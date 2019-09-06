Rivers: Royal Houses Demand Probe Into Bonny Kingdom Funds

The Association of Founding and Aboriginal Royal Houses), under the auspices of Duawaris of Ancient Grand Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State, has Federal and Rivers State Governments, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the kingdom’s funds so as to enforce transparency and accountability.

The royal houses are alleging that there is a the secrecy surrounding disbursement of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)’s N2.45billio n by the Bonny Kingdom Chiefs’ Council and the Amanyanabo-in-Council.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, Coordinator and Secretary of Duawaris of Grand Bonny Kingdom), Aseme-Warisenibo Elliott Dublin-Green and Aseme-Warisenibo Reginald Ayi Cross Brown, said they said they were not happy about the unfolding events, hence their petition to Governor Nyesom Wike, among others.

They alleged that the non-disclosure of how the money was disbursed is part of a sustained grand plan to sideline them from activities, events, employment, and contracts, among others by the Bonny Chiefs’ Council and Amanyanabo-in-Council.

The royal houses said: “This is why each of the Four Patriarchs and Premier Monarchs of the Kingdom, as representatives of the entire Founding Ancestors are known as ‘Amanyanabo’, meaning ‘Owner of the Land’ (and the territories) comprised in the Kingdom.

“According to Bonny tradition, the community consisted originally of four wards, derived respectively from Alagbaria, Opu Amakuba, Okpara Ndoli, and Asimini.

“The Founding Ancestors led by the aforesaid Four Aboriginal Monarchs made enormous painful and supreme personal sacrifices, including the sacrifice of their Aboriginal Virgin Crown Princess Osunju Alagbariye, and Aboriginal Virgin Crown Princess Ogbolo Asimini.

“Tese Aboriginal Virgin Princesses were respectively sacrificed to the deities of the land in order to obtain good drinking water and peace in Grand Bonny, and for the Bonny River Estuary to open-up for external relations, including external trade, which trade started between the Portuguese and our Kingdom in the 15th Century AD and still ongoing today in other forms to the benefit of the Kingdom and the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“They, in smooth and peaceful succession, produced the First Twelve Monarchs of our Kingdom, before other successors in the monarchical setting of our Kingdom began to emerge. At the time, they produced the ‘Amanyanabo’ and ‘Amadapu’ (being component apex traditional rulers of the Kingdom).

“Our Houses still remain producers of the Monarch and ‘Amadapu’ of our Ancient Kingdom. The First Twelve Monarchs, King Awusa (Halliday or Halliday-Awusa) entrusted Kingship on King Perekule, but withheld the Aboriginal Traditional Staff of Office (aboriginal instrument of power and authority) used by the First Twelve Monarchs, which is still in our custody, by the special grace of God Almighty.”

The Duawaris said despite their genealogy and history, they are now been treated like outsiders, more so by those who should know better.

The group said: “The main problem with the Bonny Chiefs‟ Council/Amanyanabo-in-Council of Bonny Kingdom, led by the incumbent King, is that the Council is desperately making effort to distort the aboriginal history of our Ancient Kingdom.

“We, as aboriginal and freeborn Houses of our Ancient Kingdom, by the special making and grace of God Almighty, refuse and resist and shall continue to refuse and resist this 21st Century naked oppression and blatant socio-economic slavery of dominant Opuwari Se-Alapu at the Bonny Chiefs’ Council/Amanyanabo-in-Council of Bonny Kingdom.”

However, in a reaction, the Bonny Chiefs’ Council in a statement signed by its chairman, Se-Alabo D.S Wilcox and secretary, Se-Alabo A.L Pepple, they said no such group, as Duawaris existed, as it is not known to Bonny’s history.

The statement reads: “there are 34 chieftaincy houses in Bonny and the Royal House with the Amanyanabo of Bonny, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, Perekule XI at the apex of the traditional rulership.

While denying that the money from Shell was shrouded in secrecy, they explained, “all chiefs in council received money on behalf of their Houses and the Houses without chiefs received their disbursement through the recognized chairman and elders.”