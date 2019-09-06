Sen Moro To Grace Igede Media Group Inauguration

Former minister of Interior, Senator Abah Moro, has confirmed his readiness to grace the inauguration ceremony of the Association of Igede Media Professionals, holding on Friday September 6, 2019.

Moro, who is the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District is to serve as special guest of honour at the event, which also has on its agenda, a public lecture on the theme; “Igede Nation In The Current Political Dispensation: A Peep Into The Future.”

Chairman, planning committee for the occasion, Mr. Benson Upah in a statement explained that Comrade Moro was invited as the special guest of honour, due to his bridge-building antecedents, both within and outside the senatorial district.

Other dignitaries expected at the event, scheduled to hold at the College of Education (COE), Oju include; Ad’rahu Igede, His Royal Highness, Chief Oga Ero (Father of the day), Engr. Peter Ipole (Guest Speaker), and President General of Omi Ny’Igede, Mr. Ben Okpa (Chairman of the occasion).

The statement described the Association of Igede Media Professionals as “a body of media practitioners of Igede origin spread across the entire length and breadth of the Nigerian federation, with the foremost agenda of promoting the developmental ideals in Igedeland, and to defend the land in the public sphere, nationally and at the state level”.