Stakeholders Seek End To Tiv/Jukun Crisis

Stakeholders from Benue and Taraba states , including the federal government, have condemned in strong terms the clash between Tiv and Jukun, calling for a truce.

This is even as the stakeholders stressed that the federal government should ensure the marking of the boundary between the two states and facilitate the implementation of all the resolutions jointly arrived at by the two states governments aimed at permanently resolving the crisis.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the clash has led to wanton destruction of lives and property in the Taraba state.

A communique issued yesterday in Abuja at the joint meeting signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and the Governors of Taraba and Benue states Governor Darius Ishaku and Samuel Ortom, said that the issue of criminality such as banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery were some of the immediate causes of the crisis.

They noted that the crisis could be underpinned to lack of clear boundary demarcation between the two states.

The communique said that the crisis was purely the internal affairs of Taraba state and not between Benue and Taraba states.

It said that the crisis has brought economic activities to a halt and has led to loss of valuable lives, wanton destruction of property and displacement of communities from their homes.

It, however, noted that the Jukun and Tiv communities are desirous of peaceful coexistence.

The communique reads in part: “The speakers condemned in strong terms the wanton destruction of lives and property and the meeting highlighted the following issues.

“Highlighted the commitment of the federal government to facilitate early resolution of the crisis by lending support to the peace building process most importantly coming from the two ethnic groups and on implementation of agreement reached out at past meetings from the Kashimbila to the last one held in Makurdi.”

The communique also averred that after intensive deliberation and analysis of the issues, the meeting resolved: “That there should be immediate cessation of hostilities to pave way for peace building efforts.

“That the two governors should make strong pronouncement condemning the crisis and to visit the affected communities as confidence building measures.”

“That there should be massive deployment of security forces for intensive patrol and surveillance of the affected communities to checkmate the excesses of criminals and enforce law and order on the border corridors of Taraba and Benue States.”

The stakeholders noted that the restive youths should be empowered as a way of reducing unemployment and make them useful members of the society.

The meeting was attended by: “former Senate President, Senator David Mark; the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Engr. Haruna Manu; the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abounu; the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Peter Diah; the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba; Secretaries to the Government of the two states; members of the National Assembly from two States; members of the State Houses of Assembly; members of the State Houses of Assembly from the two states; the Aku Uka of Wukari, Tor-Tiv, other traditional rulers, religious leaders and other critical stakeholders.

Also, the Security Chiefs, the Army, the Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security a Civil Defence Corps were present.

The meeting was also attended by respected leaders including serving and former members of the National Assembly; serving and former ministers and representatives of civil society groups, women associations and youth groups from both states.