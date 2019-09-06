UNICEF Hold Youth Symposium

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), is holding the first edition of ‘Niaja Youth Talk,’ aimed at inspiring young people to make the most out of their lives.

The conference, themed, “The Nigeria We Want’ is to mark the 2019 International Literacy Day and also allow young people reflect on and celebrate the progress made by the youth to create the Nigeria we all want, as well as to build momentum and support for further action.

Scheduled to take place on Monday, 9th September 2019 at Silverbird Cinemas, Central Business District, Abuja, the conference will attract representatives of top education stakeholders and government agencies in Nigeria.

In an official statement released yesterday and made available to LEADERSHIP, Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Oluwatosin Akingbuku said it is part of the organization’s global Youth Talks where young people come together to discuss and proffer solutions to crucial issues facing them and their peers.

“Young people today live in a world of unlimited potential. However, despite gains in the situation facing Nigerian children and young people in recent years, much remains to be done.

Too many Nigerian children and young people are being left behind, especially when it comes to education.

“Nigeria has the world’s highest number of out-of-school children – about 10.5 million Nigerian children are not in school. UNICEF wants to build on the momentum of young people as we approach the 30th anniversary

of the Convention on the Rights of the Child this year, and keep youth voices at the center of debate,” he added.