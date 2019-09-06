When Investors’ Confidence Matters

This report by MARK ITSIBOR underscores why SEC prioritises protection of investment in the nation’s capital market, while also suggesting reasons why retail investors may have to invest in Collective Investment Schemes and Mutual Funds

For every regulatory body as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), beyond the core mandate to develop and regulate a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent and efficient, it is also its responsibility to educate and impact financial literacy knowledge to help oblivious individuals at all strata of life make informed decision for increasing wealth by taking advantage of different investment opportunities which abound in the capital market.

That, basically, is the wisdom behind SEC’s recent engagement with players and shareholders in the capital market. Tagged: “A Day with Investors”, the forum was held to educate participants on how to make wiser financial decisions and protect their investments against failure. Ag. Director-General of SEC, Mary Uduk says the aim is “to ensure that the gains of your participation in the capital market will not be lost.”

The agenda for the outreach was to enlighten stakeholders about the capital market and the attendant benefits while also cautioning them against investing in fraudulent schemes that appear mouthwatering, but are actually not capital market products. That is in line with the saying that “all that glitters is not gold”.

The advantages of capital protected investments are enormous: They help to build confidence in the investing public, provide a means for low risk investors to target higher returns than those available from a bank account and provide a means for low-medium risk investors to protect part of their portfolio from falls in value, among other benefits.

Many Nigerians have fallen cheap into the fraudulent hands of different Ponzi schemes in recent times. The operators of the Ponzi schemes prey on unsuspecting investors ‘greed’ with bogus promise of higher yield on investment. Victims of the Ponzi schemes are those who either failed to heed the warnings from regulatory institutions like SEC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or lack the knowledge of money market.

The Commission is aware of the danger such Ponzi schemes post to every national economy; and so, making efforts at addressing financial literacy and empowerment gaps within the Nigerian society. This is expressed in the various financial inclusion and literacy initiatives it is currently undertaking in collaboration with other stakeholders to have the confidence of all investors.

Speaking at the stakeholders forum in Abuja on August 29, Uduk said the Commission is determined to ensure that capital market investors are adequately protected in all transactions, a reason she said prodded their step up enlightenment campaigns on some of their initiatives.

For those of the investors that are averse to risks, Uduk says they should get their financial advisers to tell them where to invest. “We advise retail investors to invest in Collective Investment Schemes and Mutual Funds because they are managed independently by professionals and they are diversified; thereby reducing risks, she said, adding: “We also implore investors to take ownership of their investments. They have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them.” The message Uduk is sending out is that investments in the nation’s capital market are guaranteed under her watch.

The truth is that millions of individuals and institutions across the world, who have taken the bold step of investing in the market, are today reaping the benefits thereof. One thing that keeps others away is basically the lack of understanding and the opportunities to acquire the needed knowledge to help in making informed financial decisions. The maiden enlightenment meeting was organised to ensure that investors are better able to manage their finances to the extent of knowing that investment portfolio will help build their wealth in a sustainable manner.

Another major benefit of the gathering is the fact that it offered investors the opportunity to understand fraudulent schemes and scams that keep propping up in the country. A lot of Nigerians have been cheated of their hard earned income by unscrupulous and illegal fund managers who promise returns too sweet to be true. However, Director in charge of market development at SEC, Edward Okolo holds the view that “given inherent human nature and the lack of the requisite knowledge, we plunge into these schemes believing them to be true, only to realise that we have lost our earnings to faceless companies and individuals. This programme will today expose you to such schemes and empower you with the required knowledge to identify and reject such.”

During the meeting, stakeholders were introduced to ethical investments believed to suit those who are ethically minded and would prefer to invest in portfolios that are in line with their religious and/or moral beliefs. “This goes to show that there is opportunity for everyone to take advantage of the capital market”, Okolo said.

Uduk is confident that considerable progress has been made in the implementation of the consolidation of multiple shareholder accounts and electronic Dividend Mandate Management System (e-DMMS) as so far about 3.4 billionn shares have been consolidated. Both measures were introduced as part of effort to check the growth and possibly eliminating the unclaimed dividend menace in the capital market.

She says that investors are also protected through the National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) and the Risk Based Supervision that enables the commission to supervise operators to do the right thing. The Commission also established a complaints management framework that enables investors to know where to complain to and how long it takes for such complaints to be resolved.