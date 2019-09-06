OPINION
Why Nigeria Should Rescind Her ACFTA Membership
With the recent signing of the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (ACFTA) deal by Nigeria, expectations were high on the convergent benefits from it, given the larger market of over 1.2 billion people as well as the prospects of infrastructural development.
However, with the recent development where Ghana was chosen to head quarter the free trade zone and the signing of deals by Japanese car makers with Ghana, some analysts in Nigeria are calling on the government to take another look at the deal.
According to them, Nigeria should pull out of the ACFTA deal because it makes no sense that we advocated for it and the deal will certainly provide the most enticing market, yet Ghana is positioning itself to reap the benefits straight out. As far as the experts are concerned, that is another finger waiting to poke our eyes few years down the line and we will be crying xenophobia after we empower them to our detriment.
With the siting of the ACFTA free-trade zone in Ghana, major global companies in the car industry are already signing deals with that country to set up manufacturing plants. Soon the giants at Silicon Valley will follow. The implication is this; that country’s physical and mental structures will be drastically improved upon, jobs will be created, income level would increase astronomically, revenues to the government would increase through taxation and then those items would then be transported to Nigeria freely awaiting a people happy to buy anything trending whether or not local manufacturers are burdened by the poor patronage that the circle translates to. Needless to say, that we lose on all sides.
Soon, when Ghana becomes another South Africa or Dubai, we would then begin to wonder how it happened forgetting that it is happening now!
We should pull out of the ACFTA deal now and see if those Japanese car manufacturing companies eagerly negotiating with Ghana will not pull to a screeching halt. Without Nigeria ACFTA is essentially empty! Let’s assert our strength economically like Britain and America did with the EU and NAFTA respectively.
Osilama Okuofo, a development economist and management consultant writes from Lagos.
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS22 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet