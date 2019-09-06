BUSINESS
Xenophobia: Jim Ovia Withdraws From WEF Africa
The founder and chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia, has pulled out from the ongoing 2019 World Economic Forum Africa taking place in Cape Town, South Africa following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and their business interests in the country.
Nigerians had taken to the streets this week, vandalising businesses with South African roots in reprisal attacks, further heightening tensions between the two countries. Ovia’s withdrawal from the WEF Africa follows withdrawal of the Nigerian government from the event.
Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad , had said on Twitter that “Nigerian government has boycotted the World Economic Forum being held in Cape Town, South Africa,” noting that some individuals would attend independently
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was billed to attend the annual summit of leaders and business figures, but cancelled his trip, a day after Africa’s most populous country summoned the South African ambassador for talks.
Ovia in a statement said his pullout from the event was due to the hypersensitivity of the issues surrounding the lives and well-being of Nigerian citizens living in South Africa and to contribute his voice against the poor state of security regarding foreign nationals living in Africa.
Before taking his exit, Ovia stressed the need for youth empowerment and better government policies to curb continual attacks on persons living within and outside Africa. He belaboured that until positive change towards collective growth happens on this front, the continent would not reach its potential.
Ovia added that full support should be rendered in vocational education of the young persons living in not just Nigeria, but Africa. According to him, the Jim Ovia Foundation has taken up a stance on this issue, having empowered over 3,500 students and entrepreneurs since its inception. He called on other members of the private sector to join hands and solve this menace plaguing the African continent.
Dr Oby Ezekwesili, convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group had attended the event amidst criticisms, where she stressed the need for a dialogue to resolve the issues which birthed the hate towards Africans by Africans.
