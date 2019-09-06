NEWS
Xenophobia: Nigerians Should Not Act Like South Africans – GOGAN
A non-governmental organisation, the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), has appealed to Nigerians not to conduct themselves like South Africans by burning down their businesses in the country.
The coordinator, GOGAN, Chief Felix Idiga who made this appeal during an interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said Nigerians should allow the federal government to take appropriate measures to deal with the entire issues.
Idiga disclosed that he felt very bad about South African actions to Nigerians as well as other African nationals, after saving them from the apartheid system.
He said that Nigeria spent over $61 billions during apartheid to salvage South Africa.
According to him, “Two wrongs will never make a right. Our people should not behave like them, because the so-called Shop-rite Company is not the owner of the goods being displayed at their facilities.
“If am to say I will advise our people not to destroy their businesses. Nigerians should allow the federal government to take appropriate measures to deal with the entire issues, which I know they are already doing. Let us avoid taking the laws into our hands.”
