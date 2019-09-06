Xenophobia: Take Over All S’African Firms, APC Tells FG

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the federal government’s immediate takeover of South African companies operating in Nigeria to protest her nationals’ killing of Nigerians for no justifiable reason(s).

The ruling party, which condemned the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa, asked the federal government to go beyond the current diplomatic shuttle and talk show with Pretoria over the killings to nationalising South Africa’s companies operating in the country.

While deploring the endless massacre of Nigerians in that country, APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said that Nigerians should begin the boycott of South African made goods and services to express their displeasure and distaste over the xenophobic attacks.

Among the South African companies Oshiomhole wants the federal government to immediately nationalise are MTN, DSTV, Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic Bank.

He also appealed to the government to withdraw the landing right of South African Airways in Nigeria. The APC chairman also canvassed the boycott of MTN services for 30 days.

Oshiomhole, who condemned the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, insisted that the federal government should go beyond talking to acting by nationalising the business franchise of South Africa.

With specific mention of communication giant, MTN, DSTV, Standard Chartered Bank and other lucrative businesses owned by South Africans, the APC said that doing so would send a strong message to South Africa and facilitate Nigerians’ ownership of the companies.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Oshiomhole declared that the South African government had tacitly endorsed the attacks by her citizens on foreign nationals.

Oshiomhole dismissed the explanation of the South African authorities as he insisted that Nigerians who are doing business in the country were into legitimate ventures.

He said: “Having listened to all the explanations from the authorities in South Africa, these people are neither being accused of being irregular migrants nor are they involved in any illegal activities. Those who have business permits to set up businesses whether they are petty traders or small manufacturers are operating within the letters of the laws of the South African nation.

“Over the past one year and virtually every other week, Nigerians are being wasted in one part of South Africa or the other. We know that the federal government has had conversations with the South African authorities drawing their attention to these abuses but the escalation of the attacks on foreigners, many of who are Nigerians, has reached a level that is no longer tolerable.

“At some point, people wonder whether these attacks had the backing of the South African government. What has been clear over the period is that the South African authorities have not demonstrated sufficient commitment to bringing these attacks to an end. For example, in spite of the fact that many people’s lives have been wasted, not one South African is known to have been convicted and sentenced to prison,” he said.

According to him, “South African companies are making billions of dollars from the Nigerian economy year-in-year out and repatriate same out of Nigeria. MTN was recently in the stock market and some Nigerians bought shares in it, but in moment like this and in order to send a very strong message to the South African authorities and South African people, the Nigerian government should take steps to take over the remaining shares of MTN that are owned by South Africans so that MTN becomes fully Nigerian.

“I think right away, Nigerians in our individual capacities, this is the moment to show our commitment by boycotting South African goods and beginning with our people refusing from today to use MTN services. If Nigerians decide at least for the next 30 days to stop using MTN, they would have sent a clear message.

“We should reflect on why we should continue to allow DSTV to repatriate millions of dollars to South Africa arising from their activities in Nigeria. We have reviewed all of those things that give South Africans monopoly such that they make money with very little value addition.

“To show that we mean business and in practical step South African Airways, their landing right in Nigeria, should be stopped until these issues are sorted out, Oshiomhole said.

He noted that many Nigerians believed that Shoprite is owned by South Africans, stressing that they are only repatriating money purely from franchise, while the capital which these shopping malls are built is Nigeria’s and the shop owners are Nigerians.

This, he said, “poses obligation on the government to review any agreement that gives South Africans the right to begin to develop monopoly in our commercial lives. We also know that Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic Bank are all South African entities; Nigerians may have more shares there, if any. It is time to ask them to wind up so that Nigerian banks will take advantage of their departure and expand their operations. We have enough to save by transferring these businesses to Nigerians.”

FG Will Leave No Stone Unturned To Protect Nigerians – Lai Moh’d

Meanwhile, the federal government has restated that it would leave no stone unturned to protect Nigerians across the world, particularly those facing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

At a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the federal government is undoubtedly committed to the safety of Nigerians wherever they are in the world.

He said that plans had been concluded to evacuate Nigerians who are willing to return home from South Africa, adding that a number of other measures were being considered by the government to protect Nigerians in that country.

Mohammed assured foreign nationals in the country that the federal government had put in place measures to ensure the safety of their lives and properties.

The minister said: “The federal government will leave no stone unturned to protect Nigerian citizens anywhere around the world, including South Africa, where they have been subjected to repeated xenophobic attacks, with terrible consequences that include loss of lives and properties.

“The efforts of the federal government to decisively deal with the attacks have been well communicated to Nigerians. For the purpose of this press conference, however, let me quickly remind us that President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a special envoy to convey to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, his concerns and also interact with his administration on the situation.

“The minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, acting on the instruction of Mr. President, has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens, and secure assurance of the safety of their lives and properties. Nigeria is recalling its High Commissioner to South Africa, in addition to boycotting the World Economic Forum on Africa being hosted by South Africa.

“And plans are on to evacuate Nigerians who are willing to return home from South Africa. Of course, a number of other measures are also being considered by the government to keep Nigerians in South Africa safe,” Mohammed said.

The minister therefore appealed to Nigerians, who are justifiably angered by the attacks on their compatriots in South Africa, not to resort to self-help by carrying out reprisal attacks against South African businesses in Nigeria.

He said that some unscrupulous persons were engaging in disinformation to inflame passion by using fake news and videos of non-related attacks.

Mohammed warned naysayers and hoodlums who might want to capitalise on the widespread disenchantment and anger of Nigerians over the attacks in South Africa to foment trouble.

The minister appealed to opinion leaders not to allow raw emotions to guide their response to the attacks, warning that wrong words are like poisoned darts.

“As we said in our intervention on Tuesday, Nigerians own and run the shops in the various Shoprite malls across the country. Nigerians work there also. MTN is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investors in this company are Nigerians. The workers are mostly Nigerians. Same applies to other South African businesses in the country. By attacking them, we are hurting our people. That is the blunt truth.

“Some hoodlums have also targeted foreigners under the guise of protesting against the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. This is saddening. If we are complaining that South Africans are attacking Nigerians, how then can we tolerate Nigerians attacking Nigerians and foreigners right here? What purposes do such attacks serve, other than for Nigerians to lose their investments and jobs? Must we cut our nose to spite our face? It is in this light that I want to assure all Nigerians, and indeed foreigners, that the federal government has put in place adequate security measures to protect them. The security agencies have been put on high alert, and looters will be arrested and made to face justice,” he said.

The minister alerted Nigerians on the video clips being circulated on the social media, purportedly showing how Nigerians are being killed in South Africa. There are three of such videos in circulation.

Mohammed said: “One video shows a man who has been set ablaze trying to escape, and those circulating the video identified the man as a Nigerian. This is not true. The video shows Mozambican Ernest Alfabeto Nhamuave, a victim of xenophobic violence in South Africa in 2008, and it is not that of a Nigerian being attacked in 2019.

“Another video shows those said to be Nigerians jumping down from a multi-storey building that was purportedly set on fire by xenophobic attackers in South Africa. This is fake news as the video is that of a Suraj Coaching Centre in Gujarat State, India, that was gutted by fire on May 24, 2019, leaving about 18 people dead.

“The third video, purportedly showing the bodies of Nigerians who were burnt in xenophobic attacks, is the raw footage of those who were killed in a Tanzanian fuel tanker explosion in Morogoro that left at least 60 dead on August 10, 2019.

“Those who are circulating these videos should immediately desist from doing so. Apart from inflaming passion, the videos are also complicating the efforts of the government to calm frayed nerves at home in the wake of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“We want to appeal to our opinion leaders and celebrities to be guarded in their utterances and comments on the xenophobic attacks and the reactions from Nigerians. Words have meaning, and wrong words are like poisoned darts. In the words of the Buddha, ‘Better than a thousand hollowed words, is one word that brings peace,” Mohammed stated.

Nigeria’s Envoy Will Remain In South Africa For Now – FG

Also yesterday, the federal government said that contrary to media reports, Nigeria’s envoy to South Africa had not been recalled.

The government said rather, it would take a final decision after the special envoy sent to South Africa returns home.

A presidency source said that a recall at this time, even if not ruled out, will be a shortsighted move,” adding that noting that not having diplomatic contact was not a good development for now.

The source explained that Nigeria does not want the escalation of the situation as finding a solution to it was the main objective.

The source said: “When the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, spoke yesterday, he made it clear that the government may, if necessary, be inviting the Nigerian High Commissioner to brief the administration.

“It was not a recall. A recall at this time, even if not ruled out, would be a shortsighted move. Not having diplomatic contact is not a good development for now. Our envoy will remain at his post.

“What President Buhari did was to request the foreign minister to speak to his counterpart in South Africa to convey the seriousness of the concerns of the government and people of Nigeria. This, he has already done.

“The meaning of recall of an ambassador is an indication of extreme displeasure and disagreement, a sign of how grievously relations have deteriorated between any two countries. It is the penultimate step before the breaking off of diplomatic relationship.

“Nigeria does not seek escalation of the ongoing situation. We will work with South Africa to find solutions to the problem which has become our own problem. We will work as brothers. That is the mission of the president’s special envoy to South Africa.”

South Africa Closes Offices in Nigeria

Relatedly, the South African Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, has confirmed the closure of the country’s missions in Nigeria.

Moroe said that the action was sequel to the directive from his home government.

The envoy said that he had subsequently directed the Abuja and Lagos offices of the mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improved.

He said that the closure was necessitated by fear of attack by some Nigerian youths.

The South African government had in a statement issued by Dr. Naledi Pandor, the minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, announced the closure of its Nigerian mission.

Pandor expressed disappointment over the decision to support the closure of the South African High Commission in Abuja and the Consulate in Lagos.

She said that both offices were shut down following concerns reported to the minister by officials working in those places.

Pandor said that the closure “followed the receipt of threats against mission staff as well as the property of South Africa.’’