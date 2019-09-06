Xenophobia: Travel Documents Truncate Air Peace Free Flight From South Africa

Air Peace offer to evacuate Nigerians free of charge from South Africa over xenophobic attacks meted on Nigerians is experiencing some hitches that have to do with inability of some Nigerians to produce valid travel documents.

LEADERSHIP gathered from sources close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian High Commissioner in South Africa on Friday, that many Nigerians who are billed to be evacuated do not have valid travel documents.

According to investigations, most of the Nigerians who are supposed to to fly back home with Air Peace have expired passports still with them.

So far, the Nigerian Commission is on top of the matter as they have made plans to procure Travel Certificates for them, to enable these Nigerians travel out of the country.

It was also gathered that Air Peace is required to get landing rights from the South African Authorities, which is being processed.

With these requirements, LEADERSHIP gathered that it would take this weekend to tidy up all these requirements so that the flight can depart South Africa, perhaps, Monday or Tuesday.

Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the High Commission in South Africa are working tirelessly with Air Peace for the successful evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Wednesday informed the general public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the Proprietor of Air Peace Airlines Chief Allen Onyema, has volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday 6th September 2019 to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.

The statement signed by spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye further stated “The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture. Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement”.

The Ministry’s advisory is coming following Air Peace volunteer to repatriate Nigerians back home as a sign of solidarity with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.