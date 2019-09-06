Xenophobic Attacks: Air Peace Offers To Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa

Worried by the high spate of violence and attacks meted to Nigerians in South Africa, leading domestic carrier has expressed its readiness to evacuate Nigerians from the troubled country.

In an official letter addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: Hon Geoffrey Onyema yesterday and signed by the airline’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, the airline stated that, “The xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa is an unfortunate event and we cannot fold our hands and watch our fellow Nigerians to be killed by South Africans

“To this end, Air Peace is willing to support the Nigerian Government’s effort in this matter by deploying our B777 aircraft immediately to South Africa to evacuate Nigerians back home.

“We humbly plead with the federal government to please inform the Nigerian Embassy and the South African government to rescue the stranded Nigerians by transporting them to the airport to allow Air Peace evacuate them to Nigeria. We would appreciate your unflinching support in this regard.”

Meanwhile, violence against immigrants broke out in South Africa on the 1st September, 2019 and has sparked angry reactions across the continent.

Anti-foreigner attacks in Johannesburg has triggered violence and widespread looting of South African-owned brands in Nigeria.

Protesters set fire to many entrances leading into a busy mall housing South African retail store Shoprite and looted groceries and toiletries from the supermarket in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center.

Another outlet belonging the chain and one owned by South African mobile company MTN were vandalized in Ibadan city in southwest Nigeria on Tuesday despite appeals from the government for peace.

Many other stores owned by Nigerians were also plundered in the raids.

Consequently, the Nigerian arm of MTN, Africa’s largest telecoms company has closed all its stores until further notice after some of its outlets were targeted, the company said.

On Wednesday, police fired teargas to disperse a horde of rioters gathered outside many South African-owned outlets in Surulere, Lagos.