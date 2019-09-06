Xenophobic Attacks: Shun Reprisal Attacks, Gbajabiamila Urge Nigerians 

…says Reps will approve legal funds for victims

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Nigerians to stop further reprisal attacks on South African businesses across Nigeria saying such attacks only affect Nigerians in the long run.

This is as he informed that the House will authorize funds for victims of the attacks who wish to pursue legal actions against their attackers and work with relevant stakeholders to evacuate Nigerians in conflict ridden areas.

The speaker made the call yesterday during a world press conference on recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians as well as other foreign national by South Africans.

“To every citizen of Nigeria in every city and every state who has watched recent events with rising anger and pain, we in the House of Representatives, are with you. To those who are sorely tempted to respond to these latest incidents with violence on our streets and destruction in our communities, I call on you to resist all such temptation. Your anger is justified, your pain is rightly felt but we cannot honour the memory of our fallen citizens by setting our streets aflame and our houses asunder. We will achieve nothing by destroying businesses that employ our people and provide a living for our families.

“The House of Representatives is ready to authorise legal funding for those citizens who wish to take legal action against identified perpetrators of the violence as well as those who sponsored them or permitted their actions to occur and to continue.

“We recognise that there are many places in the world right now where internal crises and conflicts have made the terrain unsafe for our citizens there. The House of Representatives will work with all the stakeholders within and outside government to evolve and implement a plan to evacuate our people from these places and as much as possible keep them out of harm’s way”, he said.

Gbajabiamila also lamented the repeated attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, noting Nigeria’s commitment to the advancement of the continent of Africa even as recalled the big brother role it has played to other African nation’s especially as regards the area of restoring peace.

“Nigerians have long travelled far and wide in search of knowledge, of experience and prosperity. As we have travelled, we have opened also our borders to those who will seek their greener pastures here. In Africa, we have demonstrated our commitment to the brotherhood of nations, sacrificing life, labour and wealth to achieve peace and restore freedom from Sierra Leone to Liberia, Sao Tome to South Africa. We have sought nothing in return, we have made no claims to the land and resources of our brothers. Our commitment has always has been to the advancement of Africa, to freedom in all our lands and prosperity for all our peoples.

Yet today and too many a time, we are called to stand as pallbearers, bringing home to burial the bodies of our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, our children, savaged and decimated. What is their offence? That they dared to dream of glory and profit beyond our borders, and having dreamt, they endeavoured to make real the visions of their heart. We did not provoke, nor do we deserve the violence that has been visited on our people in South Africa. We reject entirely the obvious attempt to change the true narrative of events by casting the recently organised acts of violence as merely internecine conflict between gangs fighting for turf”.

On the false justification of the attacks, Gbajabiamila asked the South African to debunk claims that all Nigerian citizens in South Africa are linked to criminal activities if Indeed, that isn’t it’s position and conduct an investigation into allegations that state actors are tacitly fuelling the attacks and bring those guilty to book.

“Unless it is the position of South African government that all Nigerians living in South Africa are gangsters and criminals, we demand that they reject these claims without equivocation. The vile images of violent devastation and death randomly visited on innocent people seeking their way in the world, strikes at our heart, causing pain that words alone cannot express. Let no one add insult to our grief.”

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for registering his government’s displeasure at the attacks and the evacuation of Nigerians willing to leave South Africa, the speaker impressed on him to direct the ministry of health to assist bereaved families in bring home their lost loved ones.

“The Leadership of the House commends the actions thus far taken by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR through the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs in communicating the government’s extreme displeasure at what has occurred and taking action to see to the return of those of our citizens who are willing to come home at this time.

“We will further ask that the President direct the Ministry of Health to assist the families of the bereaved in expediting the return of loved ones who have lost their lives in these unfortunate events.

He equally informed that the House in collaboration with relevant government officials will dig deep to find the remote causes of the recurring attacks.

“The leadership of the House of Representatives will also shortly invite the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission and other stakeholders to jointly consider the causes of these latest incidents of organised mass violence and murder of our people.

“We intend not only to determine the causes of these latest events but also to assess and account for the losses in life and property that have occurred. This will allow the government to more accurately demand reparations to compensate our citizens who suffered in this recent orgy of violence”, the speaker said.