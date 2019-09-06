YAN Applauds Kano Govt Over Free Education.

The Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), a youth-based organization, has applauded the Kano State Government for the bold decision at formally declaring free primary and secondary education for school – age children in the state.

The North-West Zonal Coordinator and Speaker of Kano State Chapter of YAN, Comrade Bashir Bello Roba, who was spoke in Lafia, Nasarawa State, during a one-day youth summit organized by YAN, said they noted that the backbone of any country’s development, to a large extent, depended on education.

Comrade Roba, said the initiative by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Kano State Government demonstrates a clear will in fulfilling not only the Governor’s May 29th Swearing-In promise, but a commitment to undertake a constitutional obligation as well as the Government’s obligations under Article 26 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights .

He said all governments, irrespective of their political orientation or persuasion, were enjoined to conscientiously implement policies aimed at the provision of free basic education.

“As renowned world leaders and human rights activists, like Malcom X succinctly put it, ‘Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today’,” Roba said.

Roba, however, advised the Government to be mindful of the fact that a policy of this nature requires a concerted, well coordinated and structured framework, if the objectives of the initiative are to be achieved.

He said the Kano State Government must therefore develop a mechanism at addressing the challenges inherent in implementing such a policy so as not to compromise the quality in the State’s and country’s educational system.

The youth activist congratulated the Government on implementing such a policy aimed at making education accessible and affordable to all, irrespective of Social, Political, Economic, Religious and Cultural status, calling on states yet to do same to follow the path Kano State has taken to curb underdevelopment, insecurity and an endangered future.