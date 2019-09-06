Yobe Gov Flags Off Construction Of 3,600 Housing Units

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday in Damaturu, flagged-off the construction of 3,600 housing units as part of activities to mark his 100 days in office.

Speaking during the occasion, he said the houses, comprising two and three bedroom apartments, would be constructed across the 17 local government areas of the state, in partnership with the Family Homes Funds limited, a private firm.

“The 3600 housing units to be built under this initiative would be spread across the state, with each of our 17 local government areas benefitting”, he said.

The governor said schools, health facilities, places of worship, police outposts, fire service stations, markets and children’s playgrounds would be provided in the estates.

He assured that his administration would work hard to ensure that more people had access to decent and affordable accommodation in the state.

“I want to stress, however, that as we work to meet this goal, we would pursue a Yobe First policy, where we will strongly emphasise on local content and local resources to deliver on our development effort” Buni sad.

He urged the State Housing and Property Development Corporation and the Ministry of Land and Housing, to effectively supervise contractors handling the project.

“I also urge the contractors and suppliers to ensure modest and competitive pricing so that all materials needed are sourced or supplied locally within the state.