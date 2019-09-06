NEWS
Yobe Gov Flags Off Construction Of 3,600 Housing Units
Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday in Damaturu, flagged-off the construction of 3,600 housing units as part of activities to mark his 100 days in office.
Speaking during the occasion, he said the houses, comprising two and three bedroom apartments, would be constructed across the 17 local government areas of the state, in partnership with the Family Homes Funds limited, a private firm.
“The 3600 housing units to be built under this initiative would be spread across the state, with each of our 17 local government areas benefitting”, he said.
The governor said schools, health facilities, places of worship, police outposts, fire service stations, markets and children’s playgrounds would be provided in the estates.
He assured that his administration would work hard to ensure that more people had access to decent and affordable accommodation in the state.
“I want to stress, however, that as we work to meet this goal, we would pursue a Yobe First policy, where we will strongly emphasise on local content and local resources to deliver on our development effort” Buni sad.
He urged the State Housing and Property Development Corporation and the Ministry of Land and Housing, to effectively supervise contractors handling the project.
“I also urge the contractors and suppliers to ensure modest and competitive pricing so that all materials needed are sourced or supplied locally within the state.
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS24 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers