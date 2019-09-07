Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate

Mrs Seiyefa Fetepigi Sounie Eches, yesterday, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

In her acceptance speech after her victory at the primary election of

the party in Yenagoa, Mrs Seiyefa Fetepigi Sounie Eches, said the time had come to transform Bayelsa State from the misrule of previous governments and restore the dignity of the longsuffering people by providing effective leadership, good governance and dividends of democracy.

“Our people have suffered enough; it is time to wipe away their tears in the midst of abundant human and natural resources. It is time to provide compassionate leadership and raise our people’s standards of living in accordance with Section 14(2) b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which provides, ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’”, she said.

She said that her government’s three-point agenda, if elected governor of Bayelsa State, shall include; modern infrastructure; wealth creation; youth and women empowerment.

“These are what the past governments failed to offer the good people of Bayelsa State due to lack of vision and progressive leadership being distracted by divisive politics and power play that impoverished our fellow compatriots, she added.

“My government will be transparent and people-oriented with zero tolerance for corruption. I will reform the civil service, implement the new minimum wage, pay salary and pension promptly. The great workers of Bayelsa State will be motivated for maximum productivity. They deserve the best and will receive the best from my government if voted into power.

“A DPC-led government will grow the revenue base of the state, diversify its economy and start the process to end Bayelsa’s dependence on federal government’s monthly allocation in Abuja. In the course of the campaign, l will release my blueprint for effective governance of Bayelsa State.”