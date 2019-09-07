NEWS
Bomb Blast: No Cause For Alarm – Police
The Nigeria Police Force has denied media report of the purported bomb blast at the South Africa embassy in Abuja, and assured the citizens that there is no cause for alarm.
FCT police spokesperson, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, while reacting to the report, called on the public to disregard the video being circulated on the social media.
According to him, “the FCT Police command is calling on the public to disregard the video being circulated on the social media of an attack on the South African embassy in Abuja.
“It is pertinent to state that there was no recorded of such an incident in any of the Federal Capital Territory.
“The Command, therefore, wishes to reassure the public that it has put in place adequate security measures to protect lives and property across FCT, including embassies.”
