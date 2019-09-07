NEWS
Buhari Meets Oshiohmole, Gov Bello At Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met behind closed doors with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oshiohmole, accompanied by Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi, at about 3.30 pm, proceeded straight to the president’s office.
The agenda of the meeting between the president, APC chairman and the governor was unknown as at the time of filing this report.
However, NAN gathered that socio-political issues would be discussed including the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi.
Yahaya Bello had, on Aug 29, emerged winner in the primary of the All Progressives Congress, held in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.
NAN reports that other issues concerning Nigeria and its citizens, particularly the ongoing Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, may also be discussed between the president and the APC chieftain.
Oshiohmole had, on Thursday, at the end of an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the ruling party in Abuja, called on the Federal Government to nationalise South African businesses in Nigeria.
