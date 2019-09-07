Group Congratulates Bello, Wada, Seeks Better Deal For Kogites

A group of young professionals from Kogi state has congratulated the two front runners in the upcoming gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 16.

The professionals under the aegis of Kogi Renaissance Movement (KOREM) while congratulating Governor Yahaya Bello for winning the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Engrn. Musa Wada for beating heavyweights in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to clinch the ticket, called on the duo to eschew hate speech, violent rhetoric and campaign on issues while selling their candidature to the populace.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Mr Emmanuel Uchele Oguche, lamented the fate of Kogites in the last four years, with poor welfare of workers and pensioners, lack of human capacity development and lack of visible developmental projects to show for the huge billions of naira the state has earned from monthly allocations, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), bailouts, Paris Club refunds, budget support funds etc.

The statement reads in part: “We as professionals with thousands of members based in Kogi, parts of Nigeria and in the Diaspora, have noted developments in our darling state in the last few years, with concern. We have witnessed how demands from our dependants at home have increased at geometric progression in the face of government’s insensitivity to the plight of workers and lack of opportunities for our young ones to thrive.

“We are not laying the blame solely on the present administration but our people have never had it this bad. The inability or refusal of the Bello-led administration to empathize with people who die frequently or suffer untold hardship due to lack of salaries and pensions couple with the sheer arrogance and bully tactics agents of the state government use in relating with the masses, leave a sour taste in the mouth.

“We are therefore calling on Governor Bello and his supporters not to see the upcoming election as a do or die affair but use the electioneering period to seek the forgiveness of people who are offended by his government’s antics and make a firm commitment to them that he would turn a new leaf if he wins a second term in office”.

The group continued: “As for the candidate of the PDP, Musa Wada, we urge him to take advantage of the electioneering period to give the voters better alternatives in terms of ideas and passion for service and if he wins, he should put his decades of experience in public service and private sector to use in alleviating the suffering of our people.

“We at KOREM are committed to – and have been for years – towards the emancipation of our people from the shackles of poverty, unemployment and general backwardness. With our teeming members scattered all over the state, we will remain active watchdogs during the upcoming electioneering process and beyond, as part of our objective to pursue the cause of good governance in the state.”