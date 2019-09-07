Group To Host Africa Market Expo 19

Pinnacle Events Limited is planning to host the first Africa Market Expo (AME) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirate.

The event, which is set to hold between the 28th and 30th of October is meant to promote business and build a bridge across various industries from Africa to Middle East buyers at affordable rates; provide exclusive B2B platform for trade, business and investment and participants from Nigeria and other African countries will have the opportunity to pitch directly to the investors from UAE, who have been invited to attend the event.

Nigeria Agribusiness Register, which is an investment facilitation project of Commodity Development Initiative (CDI), is promoting the event in Nigeria, which primary objectives of Nigeria’s participation are two-fold: promoting Nigeria as an investment destination to business people from UAE, and promoting products made in Nigeria to UAE buyers. These objectives will help increase trade and investment in light of the cooperation agreement existing between both countries since the assumption of the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari.

As a result, Nigerian Agribusiness Register is organising an ‘’Invest-in-Nigeria Roundtable’’, which is focused on the need for significant foreign investment in Agriculture in Nigeria.

The roundtable became necessary consequent to the recent report from International Food Policy Research Institute that presently,

“Middle East investments are critical at food production processes in Nigeria and other African countries. Though businesses from the Gulf have been in the lead at making farmland investments in Africa, Nigeria’s share of these investments has not been significant and is not anywhere near the $37 billion in agricultural investment that Africa requires every year.

The head of the event secretariat of Nigeran Agribusiness Register, Mrs Adanma Ogunka-Ekeji, in a statement said,

“Some small medium enterprise owners in targeted states and states government have indicated interest and are making preparations to participate at the event.”

According to Mrs Ekeji, who is also an SME expert, “Nigeria and indeed the entire continent of Africa needs more investment from the GCC where food imports are projected to reach $53.1 billion by 2020 or eight per cent of all imports in value terms according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“Many of the food and agricultural products imported annually into the GCC countries are grown or can be commercially produced in West Africa, providing opportunities for trade and investment between businesses from the regions.

“In fact the potential for food and agriculture trade between the Gulf region and West Africa from a policy perspective is very strong, due to rapid population and economic expansion and a policy shift from the food self-sufficiency goal pursued in the 80”s to food security more broadly defined.

“With resource constraints at home, GCC governments are seeking to outsource agricultural production by acquiring land abroad. Products such as meat and edible offal poultry meat, barley, rice, wheat, cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose in solid form, palm oil and its fraction, milk and cream concentrated or sweetened, fresh and frozen fish, meat of bovine animals, bananas, avocados, coconuts, dried vegetables, brazil nut, cashew nuts etc, can be sourced from West Africa including Nigeria (International Food Policy Research Institute).

While speaking, the director of Nigeria Agribusiness Register, Mr Roland Oroh said, “It is time for Nigeria to key into the Middle East Market to grow its agricultural trade and investment potentials”.

This is because Saudi investments in the nation of Sudan are estimated to exceed $13bn according to GRAIN, an NGO tracking farmland investments across the world.

The Nigeria Agribusiness Register was established as a public-private partnership initiative seeking to facilitate $3.4billion in new Agribusiness Investments by 2023 from Domestic and Foreign sources through provision of free and chargeable business development services to capital providers and project promoters. Offered services include, information provision, business networking, mentoring and coaching for start-ups, investor targeting and attraction campaigns, investor introductions, due diligence, transaction support, capital raising, matching funds, equity guarantees, and partnership development, amongst others.