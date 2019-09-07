Kaduna/Abuja Highway: Return of Kidnappers!

In this report, ISAIAH BENJAMIN examines the efforts of security agencies to halt the growing menace of kidnapping and robbery along the Kaduna/Abuja expressway and the need to build more confidence on people plying the route

It is no longer news that the relative peace and smooth ride seemingly enjoyed by motorist and passengers who ply the Kaduna-Abuja road is fast becoming history, as commuters who ply the route are now forced to do so with their hearts in their hands.

The fact is most commuters have completely abandoned the route while others embark on their trip to and fro using rail at whatever cost not minding the queue to get a ticket.

There is no doubt, kidnapping activities has caused several people their untimely death while some who survive it lived with physical trauma in view of what they were subjected to aside hard-earned income their families had to part with to secure their release. Some families had to go extra miles by selling their belongings to secure the release of their loved ones from the hands of their abductors.

Pundits have given several reasons as to why the kidnapping activities continued to be on the increase, to some, it is because of the rising unemployment rate in the country, to others, it is because of the perceived lucrative nature of the inhuman activity which is considered as a quick way of making money albeit illegitimately.

Upon assumption of office as the Acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar launched what he called “Operation Puff Adder” along Abuja-Kaduna highway. The IGP said Operation Puff Adder is a well thought out and major operation that is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from heinous criminal elements that are bent on threatening our internal security order.

According to him, the operation will cover Abuja-Kaduna highway and the adjoining communities which will extend to Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states.

“To the criminal elements, let me sound this note of warning loud and clear. Give up your criminal activities, embrace other legitimate means of livelihood or be prepared for the consequences of your criminality, the citizens and the police are now united in their resolve to take the battle to your doorsteps and bring you to deserved justice,’’ he said without mincing words.

With such words coming from the IGP, one could almost conclude then that those criminal elements will vacate completely the Kaduna-Abuja highway, yes they did but only to return with full force. It is obvious that crimes particularly, those that endanger the lives and property of citizens do not represent our traditional values as people and no nation develops to its optimal potentials in an environment of crimes and fear of criminality.

Unfortunately, the activities of organised and murderous criminals across the country have evolved to become a threat not only to these values but to our internal security. There must, therefore, come a time in the life of a nation when we, as people, must strengthen our will, and resolve to mobilise and deploy all our assets towards confronting these criminal elements. Towards this end, the IGP charged men of the police force during the operation puff adder launch when he said, “Take the battle to their doorsteps, the time is now and today’s action by the Nigerian Police is aimed at this direction and it is in direct compliance with the directives of Mr President to the Nigeria Police to re-evaluate and emplace new operational strategies to stem the tide of kidnapping, armed robbery, Armed banditry and sundry highly organized crimes across the country within the shortest possible time.”

The IGP, however, noted that police alone cannot do it, “Indeed no police agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated, can solely achieve it is community security and safety mandate without the support of the community it is engaged to serve.

It is in consequence of this that the Nigeria Police is collaborating closely with the Armed Forces, the intelligence community and other sister security agencies in this operation and in its duties across the country, to achieve the objectives of this special operation.

However, “we need the full support of the civil populace, particularly traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth association and market bodies while charging the policeman deployed on this special operation to see their deployment as a call to national duty.

“The force leadership and indeed, the entire nation are looking out for two major outcomes as you discharge your duties during this operation. First to protect them from kidnappers, armed robbery and other heinous criminals and to be professional in your conducts as you strive to attain this objective,” Adamu said.

As a follow up to the IGP’s assurances, the then Commissioner of police CP Ahmad Abdulraman disclosed that he was going to personally lead a week-long patrol on the Kaduna-Abuja high way to ensure that the bandits do not have a breathing space. The CP who made the disclosure during the formal launching of a Confidence – Building Campaign on the Kaduna – Abuja Road said it was part of efforts to boost the morale of the public especially the commuters and the communities along the Express way.

In his words, “I want to inform you that I will lead a patrol on this road throughout this week to ensure that the bandits do not have a breathing space.”

According to him, the campaign is an impact assessment report to the public on the successes recorded by the ongoing Operation Puff Adder which was recently launched by the Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar. The CP further said they have reviewed the current security deployment plan and have reinforced the operation with a robust patrol system that can checkmate any plan the bandits might use to avoid the ferocious onslaught of our gallant operatives as the Force Public Relations Officer DCP Frank Mba has duly informed the public of the successes recorded by the police where they gun down about 9 bandits while carrying out their nefarious activities.

“I want to inform you that based on incident analysis, the Kaduna-Abuja Road is now safe and free of the threat to ply on at any time,” he said.

He, however, appealed to members of the public to continue to support the Police with vital information on the movement and activity of any suspicious person or group of persons who might pose danger to their security within their respective neighbourhoods.

With all the police assurances one will expect that the kidnappers will never return to that route again, of a truth the kidnappers avoided the Kaduna-Abuja albeit temporarily, but their recent activities show that they have returned back to the route with their heinous activities.

On 6 August, 2019 gunmen killed the resident pastor of the Living Faith Church, Romi New Extension, in Kaduna State, Pastor Jeremiah Omolewa on the Kaduna -Abuja highway and in the process abducted his wife.

The incident took place while the pastor and the wife were traveling to Abuja. The gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, killing the pastor on the spot and took the wife into the bush. The son, it was learnt, escaped from the bandits. The source added that the abductors thereafter demanded N50m as ransom for the release of the wife. The wife Mrs Omolara Omolewa was released eventually following payment of ransom.

The chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, lamented the increasing rate of kidnappings in Kaduna, especially the abduction of men of God.

He disclosed how the parish priest of Kasuwan Magani, in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state was attacked by gunmen at his residence, while his security guard was killed.

In the preceding week after the wife of killed pastor Omolewa was released, another pastor in charge of the Nagarta Baptist Church Ungwan Makiri, close to Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of the state was also abducted by heavily armed men numbering over 20.

Also, on the 26 August, the kidnappers returned back to Kaduna-Abuja road and in a sporadic shoot out and kidnapped six persons among who were three final year law students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria who were later released following payment of ransom by their family. Prior to their release, Kaduna State Police Command had confirmed the abduction of the travellers, including the said students on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The command, however, said that following intensive combing of the bush by security after the incident, three of the abductees were released by the kidnappers.

A statement issued by the Command’s public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said “The Command wishes to state that, on the said date, at about 6: 50 pm, Armed Men in Military Uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari Village along Kaduna Abuja Expressway; opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnaped six persons.

“However, due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area.

“The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were recovered to Police Station. Concerted efforts are still being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

“The Command wants the public to note that, while regretting the unfortunate incident, the story being circulated by such media is a gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more fear in the minds of the public. Thus, the Command enjoins the general public to jettison such report as misleading information.

“Consequently, the press should continue to uphold the high ethical standard of their profession. All accounts of crime incidents should be verified before publication to avoid being involved in sharing mischief.

“Internet subscribers should also be cautious in sharing stories of questionable sources, especially via social media.

“In conclusion, the command wishes to reaffirm its unrelenting commitment towards fighting crime and criminality to the barest minimum,” the statement said.

Subsequently, the three ABU Law students were released but with payment of N5.5 million ransom was paid according to a family member of one of the victims Sadiq Ango in his tweet. While the news of the kidnap and release of the six persons including the ABU students along Abuja-Kaduna highway was dying down, the kidnappers took to Kaduna- Zaria highway and kidnapped Kaduna State House of Assembly Member representing Zaria Constituency, Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo. The lawmaker was kidnapped on Kaduna-Zaria expressway around 12:30 am on 30 August, 2019.

It was gathered that, Hon. Dabo was seized from his car by the abductors around Farakwai Village, leaving his vehicle on the road with its doors ajar.

Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said, police were already combing the area to rescue the lawmaker.

According to the PPRO, “On 30 August, 2019 at about 12:30, the Command received information through DPO Mararraban Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants at a point near Farakwai Village along Kad -Zaria Expressway.

“Patrol teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to the station. Upon search, an ID card bearing Hon Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Representing Zaria Constituency was found.

“A contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the incident.

“Teams of conventional police, PMF personnel, SARS and anti-kidnapping unit of the command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals.

“The IGP’s IRT was also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. An update will follow please,” he said.

As it stands today, only courageous people ply the Kaduna-Abuja route, as people have now resolved to embark on their trip using train. Some of the passengers gave several reasons for their choice.

For Mrs Jecinta Abraham, “I cannot afford to risk my life following the Kaduna-Abuja road until relative normalcy returns to that route. The government obviously is not doing enough in the provision of adequate and all-round security on that road and until that is done, I will continue to travel by train.”

While the business is booming at the train station, commercial vehicles drivers and owners are lamenting the absence of passengers.

Alhaji Ada Nasiru said, “These kidnapping activities on the Abuja road are seriously affecting us. Before we could ply Kaduna to Abuja twice in a day but because of the kidnappers people rarely come and sometimes it takes two days for some of us to get turn because there are no passengers and we have families to take care of and children’s school fees to pay. Our appeal is that the government should redouble their efforts and provide security to protect us.”

The troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters Kaduna deployed on Operation Thunder Strike in renewed efforts to keep Kaduna-Abuja road safe for commuters and law-abiding citizens at about 1.30 am, 1 September, 2019, foiled an attempt by bandits to carry out their kidnapping activities and raiding of innocent citizens living in the area.

The troops who were deployed around Olam Farm and Dutse sighted the bandits in the bush and quickly laid an ambush for them and engaged them in a gun duel leading to the killing of two of the bandits in the process while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the bush.

The assistant director Army Public Relation, 1 Division Nigeria Army Headquarters, Kaduna, Colonel Ezendu Idimi, who confirmed the incidence said: “the troops engaged the bandits and in the process neutralized two of them while the rest escaped into the bush.”

He stressed that the army would not relent in her committed efforts at ensuring that bandits are eliminated in the society and our roads made safer for all to ply.

Although the determination and commitment of the police is reassuring, it is yet to yield the desired results. It is however hoped that police and other security efforts and measures being put in place will be sustained to make lives and movements better and safer on the Kaduna- Abuja highway and other areas when kidnapping activities are pronounced in the state and across the country.