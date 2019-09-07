Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday declared that there was no justification for state governors not to constitute their cabinets 100 days after being sworn into office.

Wabba told LEADERSHIP Weekend that it was expected that by now the governors should have formed their executive councils to help them implement their policies, noting that there was a limit that the permanent secretaries could run the ministries.

He said: “The governor cannot be everywhere. So, without these commissioners certainly there will be a vacuum, especially in the key ministries, they can’t afford to operate in this obvious vacuum.”

The NLC boss said that based on his interaction with some of the governors, their excuse was that they were saving costs.

Wabba further said that while organised labour understands the politics and the intricacies involved in the appointments of cabinet members, the governors must immediately move to do so to provide services to the people who voted them.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Weekend revealed that of the 29 governors inaugurated on May 29, only 11 have formed their cabinets. They are Bauchi (yesterday) Lagos, Sokoto, Kaduna, Borno, Benue, Oyo, Imo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi.

The 18 states which have no commissioners are Abia, Adamawa, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe, Kwara, Enugu, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Cross River, Jigawa, Zamfara and Rivers.

Surprisingly, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who was inaugurated in November 2018, is yet to appoint commissioners and uses special supervisors in the critical ministries.