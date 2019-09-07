Makinde Flags -off N1.7bn Light Up Project To Curb Crimes

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has flagged-off light up Ibadan project that would gulp a whooping N1.772 billion.

Makinde who stated this at the flag- off of the light up project at the Challenge Inter Change near old Ibadan Toll Gate on Lagos -Ibadan Expressway noted that the state embarked on the deployment of smart LED street lighting technology to fight crimes in the state capital and other parts of the state.

He said the project would improve the security of lives and position the state for socio-economic drive.

The project is one if the activities slated for the commemoration of the Governor’s 100 days in office.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that “the benefits from the provision of standard and adequate infrastructures, particularly smart street lights, cannot be over-emphasised. It is indeed an essential component of our face-lifting and industrialisation programme.

“Let me use the medium to reiterate our administration’s unflinching commitment to the uplifting of the welfare of our people and we shall always endeavour to bring to fruition our great dreams of better life for our citizens, be it in the rural or urban centres.

“I, therefore, appeal to all persons irrespective of political and religious affiliations to cooperate with our government in steering the ship of this state to greater heights,” Makinde said.

He expressed the belief that Light Up Oyo State would improve the lives of the people in various ways and rightly position the state among the fast-growing metropolitan states of the world.

He charged the contractor of the project to be prompt in carrying out the project within a 45-day window and not to compromise on functionality and quality.

Makinde equally called on residents of the state to give the contractor the needed support in the course of the project.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works in the state, Professor Raphael Afonja, stated that the delivery of the smart LED streetlights infrastructure across some strategic routes within Ibadan metropolis was one of the achievements of the Governor Makinde administration towards improving security and infrastructure in the state.

According to him, the project approved by the governor is worth N1.772 billion, having gone through public procurement due process and due consideration of the Executive Council, includes replacement of the existing underperforming street light fittings with improved modern technology street lights fitting and installation of new ones at the strategic routes.

The commissioner added that project’s major features would also include deployment of an improved smart LED technology street lighting, which is first of its kind in Oyo State in terms of the magnitude of deployment, efficiency and financial commitment.