NEWS
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of 556 teachers, recruited by the immediate past administration.
Matawalle directed the state head of civil service to reinstate them with immediate effect.
He said all the affected officers should be enrolled for September salary.
Matawalle also commended their patience and urged them to be of good conduct in the state civil service.
The 556 teachers, who were recruited by the immediate administration, complained to the governor on Monday when he featured on a Zamfara Radio Programme of “Zuwa da kai” and he immediately directed the state head of service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, to verify the genuineness of the complaints and report back to him.
After reporting back to the governor on the genuineness of the complaints, the governor ordered for their reinstatement with immediate effect.
It could be recalled that Governor Matawalle approved the reinstatement of 1040 out of the 1400 recruited workers by Yari’s administration.
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS22 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION23 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Xenophobia, Social Media, South Africa And The Rest Of Us