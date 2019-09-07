NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANM), FCT council, has urged the federal government to recruit more nurses in public hospitals to address shortage in manpower.

FCT Chairman of the union, Comrade Deborah Yusufu, while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nurses Week/Scientific workshop taking place in Abuja, lamented the poor state of funding and facilities in most of the public hospitals in the capital city.

She pleaded with authorities to urgently release funds to clear the arrears of salaries and allowances owed health workers.

She explained that nurses are vital in health, care delivery system, playing a vital role in health promotion, prevention of diseases, treatment and care, stressing that the current shortage in manpower is taking a toll on nurses who sometimes have to work overtime to care for patients.

She said, “Nurses are often the first and only health professionals that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is vital. Nurses are also part of their local community – sharing its culture, strength and vulnerabilities and can shape and deliver effective interventions to meet the needs of patients, families and communities.”

Yusufu urged them to stick to the ethics of their profession so as to improve their image in the society, by rendering effective, efficient and excellent nursing care to patients in line with international best practices.

She said, “We aim to review our roles as nurses with a massive voice to lead, and also ensure health for all and at all levels and in all places of work and life, a vital role to play in achieving national health goals as well as building a healthy nation.”