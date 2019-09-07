CRIME
NDLEA Arrests 1 With Cannabis Sativa Farm In Kebbi
The Kebbi State office of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 40-year-old father of six children, Abdullahi Sani, with Cannabis Sativa farm at Shindi village in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.
Addressing journalist in Birnin Kebbi, the new State Commander of the agency, Mr Peter Odaudu, said that this was the second time the agency had arrested suspects who indulged in farming cannabis sativa in the state.
“Sequel to intelligence report, a team of NDLEA operatives in the state on the Sept 5, 2019, discovered and destroyed Cannabis Sativa farm at Shingi village in Danko/Wasagu local government area.
“The alleged owner of the illicit farm, Abdullahi Sani, a 40 year-old father of six children, was arrested and is presently in our custody undergoing investigation.
“We uprooted 46 kilogrammes of the cannabis in the farm,and this is a dangerous trend indicating a shift, Kebbi from being a drug consuming state to gradually being a drug producing state via cultivation,” Odaudu said.
He recalled that the agency had, on July 24,2018, arrested a 55-year-old native doctor, Arage Rikici, with Cannabis Sativa farm at Kukin village in Fakai Local Government Area of the state.
Odaudu advised farmers in the state not to indulge in illicit crop farming and abandon their legitimate cash crop cultivation.
The commander also urged landowners not to allow the cultivation of cannabis sativa crops, stressing that planting of such crop would affect soil fertility necessary for food crop cultivation.
“We will nip the development in the bud before it spreads,” he said.
The Commander called on the communities to be on the lookout for cannabis sativa plants in their domains and report same to the authority for prompt action.
While pleading for sympathy from NDLEA, the culprit said that he planted the illicit crop for easy accessibility, self- consumption and help his friends in need.
“I am aware that the law is against such acts but I am still pleading with the authority to pardon me.I swear I will not do it again,” he pleaded.
