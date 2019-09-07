NEWS
NILDS To Observe Kogi Governorship Election – DG NILDS
The Director General, NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman has announced that the Institute will deploy resources as Election Observation Group for the November, 16, 2019 Governorship Elections in Kogi state.
He spoke on Saturday at the closing ceremony of a 3 Day Special Capacity Building Programme for Members and management staff of Kogi State House of Assembly,
According to a statement by the media office of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, while suing for, a rancor-free electoral process, urged all parties and contestants to endeavor to play by the rules and guidelines, as set by the Electoral umpire, the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.
He admonished, all stakeholders to strive to ensure that the state witnesses what he described as a relatively, free and fair electoral process. He noted that as a political science scholar, it is difficult to truly have a 100 % free electoral process.
He also hinted that after the elections, the Institute will organize a Workshop to promote harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, for the ultimate goal of good governance and development for the citizens.
40 participants, comprising, principal officers, members and management staff of the Kogi State House of Assembly were in attendance.
They were led by the House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole. The Speaker in his closing remarks while expressing appreciation to NILDS management, noted that the workshop has been of immense benefit to Members while assuring that as they go back to begin legislative duties, lessons learnt would be put to effective use by all participants.
