NEWS
NSF 2020: Edo LOC Strategises For Impressive Outing
…extends deadline for logo, mascot contest by two weeks
The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), has said that Edo State is set for an impressive outing, even as the state’s team is geared to give other states a run for their money for top medals at the competition.
Chairman, LOC sub-committee on Media and Communication for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), Mr. Anegbe Anthony Akiotu, disclosed this in a press briefing after the second meeting of the sub-committee, at Government House in Benin City.
He said Edo State is hosting to win the 20th edition of the festival, noting, “Edo is determined and focused on winning 160 gold medals and we are ready to give our athletes the best exposure by way of preparation. Our athletes are going to be camped early enough and we are going to expose them to the best of facilities, weather and good feeding condition to enable us achieve the objective of winning a minimum of 160 gold medals.”
Akiotu said all facilities to be used for the game are undergoing renovation and upgrade before the festival, adding, “For us as a state, we are not just hosting, but we are hosting to win in a clean and clear way. This festival is like the Olympics in Nigeria.
“We have extended the date for submission and entry of logo and mascot by two weeks. We have also charged professional musicians in Edo State to come up with a befitting song that will propel and motivate Nigerians for the game.”
He assured that the state is also making plans to predict and forestall any hitches, noting, “I assure you that we are not going to ask for a postponement of the date for the festival. We are going to host one of the best festivals in the history of the game.”
Mr. Akiotu said 33 sports will be featured at the 2020 National Sports Festival themed ‘Excellent Sportsmanship and Unity,’ to promote unity and discover talent.
Chairman of Protocol, Mr. Henry Nzekwu, said the state will benefit from the massive infrastructural revamp, as the money being spent will impact on the economy of the state.
The Chairman on Transportation, Mrs. Edugie Agbonlahor, said the meeting was held to harmonise all the work plans and budgets of the various sub-committees to enable an integrated approach towards achieving excellence in the festival.
MOST READ
‘We Won’t Apologise To IPOB Over Proscription’
Guber: The Mounting Furore Over Diri, Lyon’s Emergence In Bayelsa
Kogi: Has PDP Found Peace After Stormy Primaries?
Uproar Over Proposed N5.5bn Vehicles For Lawmakers
FG, Opposition Wrangle Ahead Of Tribunal’s Judgement
Police Deny Report Of Bomb Blast At S’African Embassy
N2trn Investments Flow Into Nigeria In 3 Months
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Energizing Educational Institutions: The BUK Off-grid Solar Hybrid Initiative
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Kaduna/Abuja Highway: Return of Kidnappers!
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
I Served Fela And Seun For 51 Years – Baba Ani
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
BBNaija Update: Tension As Housemates Prepare For Eviction
- NEWS12 hours ago
Lagos Orders Resumption Of All Public, Private Schools Monday
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Madrid Made Me Scapegoat – Bale
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Tiwa Savage Cancels SA Concert
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Canadian Teenager Stands In Serena’s Path To Grand Slam Record