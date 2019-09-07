Osimhen Crowned Lille Player Of The Month

Following his fine goalscoring run in the French Ligue 1, Victor Osimhen has been named Lille Player of the month for August.

Osimhen heralded his arrival in France by scoring four goals for the Great Danes in his first four games.

The 20-year-old bagged a brace against Nantes to help Lille secure a 2-1 win on August 11 and another brace as they romped to a 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne a week ago.

Osimhen joined Christophe Galtier’s side in July as a replacement for Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe who left for Arsenal.

He is expected to link up with Gernot Rohr’s team in Dnipro where Nigeria will take on Ukraine in an international friendly on September 10.

After the international break, Osimhen will be aiming to continue from where he left off when Lille host Angers for their next Ligue 1 fixture on September 13.

After scoring 20 times in Belgium last season, Osimhen is delighted to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Peter Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama by joining Lille.

“Lille is a very good club that has a quality project and includes high-class players, even more in recent years,” he told the club website.

“Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps.

“I am very happy to be here and to join this great club. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress.”

His impressive form for Charleroi last season earned him a recall to the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where his only appearance was when Nigeria won bronze medal

Osimhen was the top scorer as Nigeria clinched a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 with 10 goals in Chile, which saw him win the Golden Boot and Silver Ball.

After the tournament he decided against joining English side Arsenal, to sign with the 2009 German champions Wolfsburg in January 2016, but injuries restricted him to 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Despite being a part of the squad for two years, his lack of games meant he missed out on going to the 2018 World Cup with Nigeria and he swiftly moved to Belgium initially on loan before joining on a permanent deal..