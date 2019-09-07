Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Sokoto, yesterday, upheld the election of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko following the dismissal of a petition brought before it by the defeated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Maccido.Maccidio in his suit, challenged the re-election of Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District.

In his submission, Maccido alleged among others that, Wamakko should not have been declared winner of the poll, as he did not score the majority of lawful votes cast.

He also urged the tribunal to set aside the results of the election as he alleged that, it is invalid by reasons of substantial non complain with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, as well as the INEC Electoral Guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 General Elections.

The former governor and senator, Wamakko, in his response, insisted that, he was duly elected because he scored majority of lawful votes cast, which the poll confirmed with all the extant electoral laws.

Senator Wamakko also urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition, as it is statute -barred, having been filed out of time.

Delivering the Judgment, chairman of the tribunal, Justice Peter Akhimie Akhihiero, dismissed the petition filed by Maccidio on grounds that it lacks merit and is being statute-barred.

Justice Peter Akhimie Akhihiero also upheld that, Senator Wamakko was duly elected and the poll was conducted by INEC in substantial compliance with the electoral laws.

Peter, therefore, awarded N 20,000 cost in favour of each of the respondents.

Justice Peter Akhimie Akhihiero expressed happiness that, the Tribunal was the best in the country, saying, “The atmosphere has been that of peace and calmness.

Reacting to the Judgment on behalf of Senator Wamakko, his lead counsel, Barrister Steve Nwoke, expressed happiness that, all the issues were resolved in favour of his client.

Also reacting, the lead counsel of the 2nd Respondent, APC, Chief Jacob Ochidi, expressed delight that the tribunal decided to do justice to all the issues of the petition.

In responding to the judgement, members of the APC and even those that are not into politics, expressed happiness on grounds that the victory would further propel Senator Wamakko to continue with his people-oriented programmes.