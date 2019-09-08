Connect with us
550 Pilgrims Cheat Death As Max Air Crash Lands At Minna Airport

No fewer than 550 pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia yesterday escaped air crash as the Boeing 747 aircraft conveying them skipped the run way.

LEADERSHIP  Sunday findings revealed that the runaway incident affected one of the engines of the aircraft.

The aircraft  with registration number 5N/ DBK, belonging to Max Airline, it was further gathered, managed to land at last after a tense moment for the pilgrims.

The aircraft, it was gathered hit  the tarmac forcefully and damaged some parts of the tarmac.

It areas gathered that immediately the incident occurred, airport officials reported the incident and a team of five men was sent  down to investigate the true cause of the accident.

Following this development, the airlift back home of some of the remaining  pilgrims through the airport has been suspended

Most of the passengers on board were distressed over the averted mishap as they rushed out of the plane even, some of them still in shock.

A pilgrim  told LEADERSHIP Sunday: “When we heard a loud noise, we thought we had crashed landed. We were all in fear but when the plane came to a halt we all heaved a sign of relief; it was a traumatic experience.”

A senior airport official who witnessed the incident said, “I have never seen this type of thing in my life. Only God saved the pilgrims  from a terrible disaster.

“The fire that would have followed would have spread to all parts of the airport because we don’t have fire fighting vehicles in this airport to control such incident.”

The public relations officer of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Hajia Hassana Isah, confirmed the story but declined  give further details.

She assured that the development would not affect the return journey of the over 2000 pilgrims still in Saudi Arabia and that the deadline for the return journey of the pilgrims would be met contrary to the fears expressed by the remaining pilgrims.

