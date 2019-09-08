ALGON Gets New National President

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) on Sunday announced that it has passed a resolution to replace its National President, Hon. Alabi Kolade David.

The National Executive Council of the association premised its decision upon the election that produced Mr David, who is the chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Areas (LCDA) Lagos State.

According to a statement signed and released by ALGON National Publicity Secretary, Andrew Alu, during the weekend in Abuja, said the election that brought in Mr David contravened the constitution of the association as LCDA chairman cannot be member of executive of ALGON.

Alu announced that the present Deputy National President and the executive chairman of SOBA Local Government area of Kaduna state, Hon. Mahmud Mohammed Aliyu, would take over from Mr David following the resolutions made on Friday, September 6.

The statement read, “ALGON has come to the unfortunate realization that the man who has been at the helm of affairs as president of ALGON, Hon. Kolade Alabi David is not a chairman of any of the recognised seven hundred and seventy-four (774) Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“According to section 5 (1a) of the ALGON constitution, to be eligible as president, one must be an elected chairman of one of the 774 local government councils in Nigeria. The Local Government Councils of the current chairman is not one of the 774 Local Government Areas.

“He is the current Chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Areas (LCDA) which is not one of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) listed in the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since his Local Government Areas (Bariga) is not in the said 774 LGAs, in Nigeria, he is not qualified in first place to contest for the Presidency of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).”