As Niger Begins Implementation Of NFIU Directive

Abu Nmodu, in this report chronicles the challenges associated with the implementation of NFIU’s directive in Niger State.

As Niger state commences the implementation of the National Finance Intelligence Unit’s (NFIU)directive on direct remittance of local government allocations, issues are arising over the capacity of some local government councils in Niger state to stand on their own to meet the basic obligations of paying their workers salary.

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Niger state and the state Ministry of local government came out with their position on the issue; whereas NULGE attributed this to overbearing deductions, the state Ministry of local government attributed it to the fluctuations in the monthly receipts of the councils from the federation account.

They both agreed that 13 local government councils were finding it difficult to meet up with their salary obligation to their workers, after their allocation from the federation account without external help.

The affected local government councils that could not pay workers salaries, even with direct release of allocations as listed by both NULGE and the government officials are : Chanchaga, Bida, Suleja, Kontagora, Mokwa, Paikoro, Shiroro, Lavun, Lapai, Agaie, paikoro, Rijau, and Tafa.

In view of this development, the permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Akilu Kuta stated that the state government expends between N500 million and N600 million monthly to augment the salary of the affected local government councils’ staff.

NULGE has raised the alarm that following the implementation of the National Finance Intelligent Unit (NFIU) on direct allocation to local governments, no fewer than 13 out of the 25 local governments in the state could not pay their staff salaries.

The NULGE said the situation is made worse due to the non remittance of 10 percent by Niger state government of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the state and local government joint accounts for upwards of 10 years as provided for by the extant laws.

The state President of NULGE, Alh AbdulKareem Lafene who disclosed this in Minna, the state capital disclosed that in the last three months, the affected councils had struggled to meet up with the payment of their staff salaries, adding that it may get worseif nothing is done to address it.

He pointed out that the affected councils have relied on other remaining 12 local government councils that are a bit buoyant to bail them out before they could meet up with their basic obligations of paying salaries.

While recognizing the inherent danger of financial dependence on other local government councils to meet up with their financial obligations, he disclosed that some of the councils also obtain credit facilities from the bank for recurrent expenditure to run their administration.

While the union also blamed the inability of the councils to meet their financial obligations on the series of deductions from their allocations , the Niger state government has stated that it was due to fluctuation in the receipts from federation account.

NULGE State President disclosed that Niger state has 13 items in the statutory deductions from the allocation to the local governments, “yet they are being made to make these compulsory contributions”.

He also queried why teachers salaries should be the responsibility of local governments after the mandatory deductions made to the state universal Basic Education Board.

“There are other deductions that don’t have direct bearing to the local governments if all these deductions are removed local governments will function effectively,” he posited.

Lafene, though said the direct allocation policy was already being implemented in Niger state and has achieved close to 90 percent success in the state but said “we still have some lacuna in the guidelines that the NFIU should address”.

Consequently, he stated that NFIU should set up a monitoring committee that “will go round the country to ensure strict compliance with the set guidelines” adding that “punishments should be put in place for those not implementing the NFIU guidelines to the latter”.

While totally disagreeing with the position of NULGE, the permanent secretary ministry of local government, Alhaji Musa Akilu Kuta, said following the inability of some local government councils in the state to meet up with their salaries obligations, the state government spends between N500m and N600m every month to augment payment of staff salaries.

Contrary to the claim of NULGE, government however blamed the development on what it called “shortfall in receipt from the federation account”.

The government, has therefore corroborated the Niger state President of the National Union of Local government Employees (NULGE), Alhaji Abdulkareem Lafene that some local governments in the state could not pay staff salaries.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local government while briefing newsmen in Minna, the state capital, said that the state government augments salaries of Kontagora, Shiroro, Chanchaga, Bida, Lapai, Agaie, Shiroro, Bosso, Suleja, Tafa, Rijau, Mokwa and Gbako local government areas”.

Kuta, however, expressed optimism that the local governments would surmount the problem, when the new tax law put in place by government becomes fully operational where they are expected to generate more revenue to depend less on the federation account.

The permanent secretary further disclosed that the state contributed close to N600m to the state local government joint account, between January and June this year representing 10 percent deductions from its Internally Generated Revenue of the state as contained in the extant laws.

“We share this money with all the local governments as provided by the law” he declared, while positing that all the transactions of the state government as far as the local government councils were concerned were within the confines of the extant laws.

Present at the briefing to lay credence to his claims were the officials of the state ministry of Finance, staff of the Board of Internal revenue as well as the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of local government Employees that raised the alarm in the first instance.

Even before the NFIU’s directive, the state government has approved partial autonomy to the local government councils with the view to allow them take charge of their operation.

The state government could not however leave the operations entirely to the councils because of the problems often faced by them in payment of salary.

Efforts had been made in recent years to ensure that local government with overbloated workforce were sanitized to weed out ghost workers yet it has not yielded the desired result as most urban and sub urban local government councils are bedeviled with problems of overbloated workforce with no commensurate revenue generation capacity.