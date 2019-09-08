NEWS
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM, a foremost sociopolitical group has condemned APC For questioning the performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel within his first 100 days since his reelection.
Briefing newsmen, the group’s Secretary General, Solomon Abasiekong said the action of APC was ignorant and mischievous.
Abasiekong maintained that soon after his re-election, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, went back to his job to ensure that Akwa Ibom is transformed into an industrialized State.
“election has since been concluded and winners announced. Now is time for governance.
“As a group, concerned with the development of the State, we at Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement would have loved to see the APC first complete the Calabar – Itu Road, which it made so much noise about during the presidential election campaigns,” he said.
NAN
MOST READ
NEWS9 hours ago
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
POLITICS15 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Candidate Tasks INEC, Security Agencies On Credible, Peaceful Polls
NEWS15 hours ago
100 Days: Stakeholders Shower Encomiums On Gov Sule
NEWS15 hours ago
Obaseki Assures More Investments To Boost Infrastructure In Ambrose Alli Varsity
NEWS15 hours ago
N50 Billion Bond Not For 2020 Election, Says Ondo Govt.
NEWS15 hours ago
WANEP Decries Underutilization Of Women In Peace Building Process
NEWS16 hours ago
ALGON Gets New National President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
Kaduna Central: LA Appeals Tribunal Judgement
- EDUCATION17 hours ago
SBMCs: Panacea For Addressing Out-Of-School Children
- SPORTS17 hours ago
NYG: Okowa Charges Team Delta To Bring Back Trophy
- ENTERTAINMENT16 hours ago
It Took Us 3-years Planning Mykmary Fashion Show- Onyemah
- NEWS16 hours ago
ALGON Gets New National President
- NEWS15 hours ago
WANEP Decries Underutilization Of Women In Peace Building Process
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obaseki Assures More Investments To Boost Infrastructure In Ambrose Alli Varsity
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Aero Set To Commence Operations To Benin Airport On Back Of Route Viability