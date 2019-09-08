Kogi Guber: PDP Candidate Tasks INEC, Security Agencies On Credible, Peaceful Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Kogi State Mr Musa Wada has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the election is free, credible and reflects the wish of the people.

Wada who said that the party was ready to reclaim the mantle of leadership in the state by November 16, said as much as PDP will not encourage violence during the polls, they we will seat and fold their hands when they are tormented by undemocratic forces.

The candidate who spoke with newsmen in Abuja said Kogi is traditionally a PDP state adding that they are not afraid of power of incumbency.

Wada, who was issued the Certificate of Return by the party last Friday, said “No civilise democracy tolerates violence and then I have to hasten to say that nobody has monopoly of violence.

“PDP is a peaceful party. We will not encourage violence, but that is not to say that we will seat and fold our hands when we are being tormented by forces that are undemocratic.

“Traditionally, Kogi is a PDP state and we have always removed incumbent governors. Back to history, PDP removed former Governor, Prince Abubakar Audu in 2003.’’

Wada, while urging the people not to allowed themselves to be used for electoral violence, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace peaceful election, saying violence does not help anybody.

“Nobody will put his child forward to carry gun and attack others. People should realise that people using them as thugs have children. Why didn’t they use their children as thugs?

“PDP is going to this election to preach to people about our manifesto, to take away poverty that is now synonymous with our state. It is about issues.

“We are not going to care about violence, but let me tell you that we are very much on ground. We have grassroots supports and on their own they are ready to quell the violence that come their way.’’

Wada, who said that nothing was working in Kogi, pledged total revival of all sectors of the state, thorough a six point agenda, which includes infrastructure, health, human empowerment, security and education.

“The issue is that today nothing is working in Kogi; everything is bad, including security. The state is very porous, proliferation of gun everywhere.

“The civil servants are not paid. The road infrastructure is zero, from the state capital to the grassroots.

“So if one comes in, we will declare a state of emergency in all sector, where we will put our six agenda into works immediately to revive everything. We are talking of revival of the whole sectors. Nothing is working.

“I have always said that Kogi is the capital of poverty in Nigeria. From stomach infrastructure to human empowerment, to reviving the entire decayed infrastructure. So the work is enormous. We are going to face this head long.’’

“I can tell you that it will be free fair elections. The election will close by 2 p.m because the people have suffered for long and they are yearning for change and that change is the PDP.’’

The candidate, however, described the issue of endorsement of the incumbent as a hype, saying there was nothing like endorsement of anybody by any traditional institution.

Wada also described that the claim that the state workers’ salaries had been fully paid up August as false claim.

“I have my relations and brothers and sisters and Friends, who have being in civil service in Kogi. As I am speaking with you, I don’t think any of them have received salary in the last few months.’’

The party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, however, described Wada as the candidate the people of Kogi had resolved to vote for on Nov. 16.