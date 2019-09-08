Kogi: Has PDP Found Peace After Stormy Primaries?

In the past few days suspense has trailed the intimidating fire power displayed at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary In Kogi State and the eventual emergence of a governorship candidate, Engr Musa Wada, SAM EGWU reports

For the past few days Kogites have had more than a sufficient dose of toxin in power and ambition. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, became a warfare of sorts as core power elites and aspirants seeking the governorship ticket of the party turned the venue of the poll to a theatre of war with the attendant loss of life, personal effects and palpable tension.

Internal democracy and lobbying were substituted with ego antics and reign of impunity and terror. For analysts, with just few months to November 16, governorships election in the state, early signs show that PDP must put its act together and put the party primary behind and work as one family to get results.

September 3, 2019, has come and gone but the impact of the date will certainly remain indelible in the minds of so many people who witnessed the primary election in the Confluence Stadium, along Hassan Katsina road, opposite Zone 8 headquarters of the Nigeria police in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The event was PDP primary elecrion to produce the candidate to fly the flag of the party in the November 16 gubernatorial elecrion. Barring other internal factors which could have delayed and dragged the election into late night on this fateful day, the process were near perfect in terms of arrangement and organisation.

The governor of Adamawa State, Umar Fintiri who was the chairman of the primary committee had started the process before gunmen struck at Confluence Stadium venue of the primary.

The governorship primary election ended abruptly in the early hours of Wednesday when gunmen invaded the venue of the election, Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

Voting had ended and sorting of votes were going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45 am and started shooting from different directions.

According to report, votes in eight out of the 10 ballot balloxes have already been counted and sorted out before the disruption by the gunmen.

Aspirants, delegates and others scampered for safety while the number of casualties has yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Hours after the incident, the national leadership of PDP declared that the gunmen attack didn’t affect the process. The party added that accredited delegates had voted and ballot concluded before the gunmen attacked their governorship primary election in Kogi State.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the gun attack at its governorship primary election in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The party said the people of Kogi state are firm in the irreversible resolve to use every means available in a democracy to confront and vanquish APC’s evil plots ahead of the November governorship election.

He said the “soaring popularity of the PDP in Kogi state, and has now resorted to violence in a failed desperate attempt to prevent our party from presenting a candidate for the election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP had a peaceful, decent, clean, clear, credible and transparent process in the conduct of our primary. Accredited delegates had voted and the balloting had been concluded in a very orderly manner before the vicious attack by the gunmen.”

The PDP added “Indeed, nothing can detract from this, as the attack has further united and bolstered the people of Kogi state to remain behind our party in the decisive struggle and the noble objective to liberate their state from the violent and suppressive forces.”

The primaries continued after the attack and Engr Musa Wada emerged the flag bearer of the PDP for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who was chairman of the electoral committee declared that Engr Musa Wada polled 748 to defeat his closest opponent, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim who polled 710 votes.

According to results declared, former Governor Idris Wada got 345 votes to emerge third while Senator Dino Melaye polled 70 votes to come fourth, while Abubakar Aminu Suleiman got 55 votes; Dr Victor Adoji had 54 votes and Joseph Ameh Erico, got 43 votes; Other results declared indicate that AVM Salihu Attawodi (rtd) scored 11 votes; Emmanuel Omebije got nine votes; Mohammed Shaibu got four votes; Bayo Michael and Kabiru Haruna got two votes each while Grace Adejoh got zero vote.

Fintiri said a total of 3,388 voters were accredited for the election while 54 votes were invalid. He added that the primary election was conducted in a transparent, free and fair manner advising all the aspirants that could not emerge victorious this time around, to put the interest of the PDP uppermost by ensuring that they rally round the flag bearer to enable the party to win in the November 16 election.

But indications that all the aspirants were not on the same page shortly emerged. An aspirant, Senator Dino Melaye, posted this on his twitter handle: “It is ridiculous to declare a final result of PDP Governorship primary election in Kogi State when my votes sorted out yesterday in eight out of 10 ballot boxes are missing. Only to declare votes in two out of 10 ballot boxes as my votes. Totally unacceptable.”

At the appeal, Melaye and Abubakar Ibrahim, son of former Kogi state governor, Ibrahim Idris, petitioned the panel over the emergence of Wada as the party’s candidate.

Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District and Abubakar, made their reservations known when they separately met with the National Working Committee behind closed doors at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza.

Reacting however, Melaye faulted the exercise on grounds that the votes cast in his favour were not counted before gunmen disrupted the exercise.

In his petition to the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, Melaye questioned why only votes from two (2) out of ten (10) ballot boxes was counted for him in the just concluded primaries.

On his part, Abubakar questioned the credibility of the process.

Wada was however sighted at the party’s secretariat, accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters and political associates.

However, the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus on Friday tasked the party’s governorship candidates to reconcile with aggrieved aspirants who participated the recent primaries.

Secondus who stated this during the presentation of certificates to the candidates at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, noted that while the primaries was tough, it met all the criteria of a transparent process.

Although he declared that the party will setup reconciliation and campaign committees soon, he urged that the candidates extend the olive branch to the other aspirants.

He also urged the aggrieved aspirants to work with the party noting that they, by coming out to contest the election have become leaders of the party.

“To our candidate it is not yet time to celebrate. Our country is in distress. It is time to pull out people together, reconcile our people so that they can team up with and get the hope of the ordinary man. So the responsibility for you is not to be master but servant of the people.

“As you move from here our party will set up committee for reconciliation and campaigns and so you must move from here and know that you have a lot of work to do. There is no victor no vanquished. You are all winners,” he said.

On his part, Wada also said the reconciliation process has began, noting that an aspirant, former governor, Capt Idris Wada was heading it.

He said “We are not only reconciling we are visiting them in their homes.

Capt Idris Wada is leading the peace process.”

Referring to the former governor who was in the hall, Wada said “Politics is a different game, blood is thicker than water.”

For analysts, the event that played out at the primaries is part of the unfolding drama as the buildup to November 16, 2019 continues.

Despite the claims of reconciliation, pundits aver that the perceived high – handedness by the top echelon of PDP with some influential party leaders, should do all they could to salvage the situation before it slips off the Palm.

Before now, the permutation of how PDP will make or mar itself in the November 16, Governorship election largely, was the dominant topic of discussion among groups who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday with resounding claim that it depended on the outcome of the primary which has come to pass.

For instance pundits aver that while political heavy weights like former governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris is free to support his son, Abubakar for the race to Lugard House, he should also consider the interest of the generality of Kogi State, especially when most people have seen the party primary election of PDP to have been credible and the choice made, because then voters will be ready to line up behind whoever emerges.

The general consensus is that PDP must get its primary election right before people of Kogi state can take them serious as a party ready for contest.

It is time now to make amends, to reconcile the differences and chart the course for a common ground for a workable and high degree of understanding for the task ahead.

An analyst, Benjamin Shehu in his assertion maintained that those whose preferred choices failed, have to drop the toga of individualism and close ranks to produce blueprints for the collective success of the party.

“It’s now time to reconcile, all other aggrieved members of the party who are singing different tunes over the outcome of the primary.”

Alhaji Hammed Aruna another analyst said, in the primary election the candidate who will face the incumbent could be selected or elected.

“It’s hard enough reason for the party to be enmeshed in a needless controversy, in a party which is going into a contest, which its date is already known. The good thing that must happen to PDP and to conscious loyalists is for the party to have a good outing in November 16, it’s pertinent to bury all the differences, no matter how minute a factor that is so that they can make up history, it is still a factor, let internal democracy, either overtly or covertly, flourish. “Consensus” candidacy must not be forced or imposed”, He had stressed.

He added, “The party mechanism must not be manipulated, let the choice of the people be seen to have emerged. The candidate that voters will be willing to rally round; a candidate that can deliver dividends of democracy with few bags.

In reflection, he opined, “will PDP have a strong mind and willing spirit to remain as a party with people’s interest after the primary elecrion,” stating “If greed and personal interest overtakes other consideration and self aggrandisement is allowed to rear its ugly head, PDP will meet its Waterloo.”

“Will PDP leaders scuttle internal democracy as was done in other states that are now suffering and gnashing their teeth from greed, personal interest and meddlesomeness,” he said.

However the party’s candidate, Wada, the party’s flag bearer, described his victory as a long awaited dream come true. He expressed his readiness to reconcile with all those that are aggrieved with the outcome of the exercise to enable the party win in the forthcoming election.

The ball is now in the court of the party stakebolders over whether or not they can have a common front heading into the polls.