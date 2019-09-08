N2trn Investments Flow Into Nigeria In 3 Months

The flow of funds into Nigeria was down in the second quarter of the year as the total value of capital importation into Nigeria stood at $5.82 billion, equivalent to N2 trillion, in the second quarter of 2019, a 31.41 decline when compared to inflows of $8.48 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

Capital inflow in the second quarter of 2019 was however higher by 5.56 per cent when compared to $5.513 billion capital inflow recorded for the second quarter of 2018. This brings the half year capital inflow into the country to $14.305 billion in 2019, a 21 per cent improvement compared to the 2018 half year inflow of $11.817 billion.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Portfolio investment, which accounted for 73.76 per cent of total capital importation with $4.292 billion, followed by other Investments which accounted for 22.41 per cent of total capital imported with $1.304 billion.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), at $222.89 million, had accounted for 3.83 per cent of total capital imported in the second quarter of 2019. By sector, capital importation by banking dominated in Q2 2019 reaching $1.892 billion of the total capital importation. It was followed by financing which had $1.652 billion, while investment in shares was $1.119 billion.

The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment in Nigeria in Q2 2019 with $3.134 billion. This accounted for 53.85 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q2 2019. It was followed by the United States from where $1.15 billion flowed into the country.

In terms of investment destination, Lagos State emerged as the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in Q2 2019 with $4.137 billion, accounting for 71.09 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q2 2019, followed by Abuja with $1.672 billion.

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc also emerged at the top of capital investment in Nigeria in Q2 2019 with $1.765 billion. This accounted for 30.34 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q2 2019. Stanbic IBTC was followed by Citi Bank, which facilitated the inflow of $1.017 billion in the second quarter of the year.