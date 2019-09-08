SPORTS
NYG: Okowa Charges Team Delta To Bring Back Trophy
Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the team to the 5th National Youth Games (NYG) holding in Ilorin, Kwara, to go all out and retain the trophy, which it won at the last edition.
The defending champions of the games departed its camp at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Saturday, with a 750-member contingent, including 400 athletes.
The team will participate in 34 sports, including swimming, wrestling, combat and track and fields, at the games which begin on Tuesday and will end on Sept. 17.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, the governor challenged the team to surpass its last year’s performance by increasing the medals tally.
He said that the team was well prepared and motivated enough to make the state proud again as the number one in sports in the country.
“Since the completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, we have continued to take steps towards improving sports facilities and enhancing sports development in the state.
“As part of our ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda, sports remain one of the cardinal objectives in our quest to make the state stronger in all spheres.
“We have continued to dominate in every facet of sports in the country, because of our sustained investments in the industry and youths development.
“We will not relent in harnessing the potential of abundant talents in our dear state for the good of our nation,” he stated.
Delta is seeking to retain the trophy which it had won for four consecutive times since 2012, when the games commenced.
MOST READ
NEWS9 hours ago
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
POLITICS15 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Candidate Tasks INEC, Security Agencies On Credible, Peaceful Polls
NEWS15 hours ago
100 Days: Stakeholders Shower Encomiums On Gov Sule
NEWS15 hours ago
Obaseki Assures More Investments To Boost Infrastructure In Ambrose Alli Varsity
NEWS15 hours ago
N50 Billion Bond Not For 2020 Election, Says Ondo Govt.
NEWS15 hours ago
WANEP Decries Underutilization Of Women In Peace Building Process
NEWS16 hours ago
ALGON Gets New National President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
Kaduna Central: LA Appeals Tribunal Judgement
- EDUCATION17 hours ago
SBMCs: Panacea For Addressing Out-Of-School Children
- ENTERTAINMENT16 hours ago
It Took Us 3-years Planning Mykmary Fashion Show- Onyemah
- NEWS16 hours ago
ALGON Gets New National President
- NEWS15 hours ago
WANEP Decries Underutilization Of Women In Peace Building Process
- NEWS15 hours ago
Obaseki Assures More Investments To Boost Infrastructure In Ambrose Alli Varsity
- NEWS15 hours ago
N50 Billion Bond Not For 2020 Election, Says Ondo Govt.
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Aero Set To Commence Operations To Benin Airport On Back Of Route Viability