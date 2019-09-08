Rejuvenating Nigeria’s Electricity Industry With Private Sector Funds

An aggregation of studies and expert opinions have pointed to the need for enhanced private sector investment to revivify Nigeria’s lurching electricity industry, writes CHIKA IZUORA

Nigeria is working on assumed 200 million population today with an installed capacity of 12,500 Megawatts (MW) and a meagre available generating capacity hovering around 7,000MW, however, the industry is fraught with recurring challenges which not only affects generation, but transmission and distribution chain.

Nigeria operates a modern electric power system network (PSN) which is typically a large and complex engineering system whose healthy existence is crucial to industrial and socioeconomic development.

Voltage instability contributes to a large extent on the system collapses or blackouts which is a phenomenon frequently noticed in the industry. It is a major concern for today’s electric power system operators.

The Nigerian National Grid (NNG) experiences on an average, 35 system collapses every year over the past 10 years. On the side of generation, the federal government has set a target for itself to achieve about 20 gigawatts (GW) of available electricity capacity by the end of the year 2020, an ambitious target some see as realizable.

But again, some say a crystal ball is not required to foresee the high possibility of government’s inadvertent failure to meet this target, where the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) fails to attract the required investment across the entire value chain.

A Basket of Challenges

A recent report by a law firm, Banwo & Ighodalo which specialises in energy matters, notes that the NESI with its acute challenges such as lack of cost reflective tariffs, huge amount of aggregate technical commercial and collection (ATC&C) losses, gas supply and infrastructure constraints, under-developed transmission infrastructure, credit worthiness of the major players in the NESI and general value chain misalignment, is currently unappealing to investors.

The effect of this is that there is a huge dearth of funding in the NESI resulting in a slow-paced development of the power sector. The federal government in conjunction with the primary regulator of the NESI, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has in recent times embarked on a series of undertakings aimed at rescuing the ailing power sector.

Only recently, the French Agency for Development with backing of the European Union (EU), released the report of its study which examined the challenges in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and how to resolve the problems. The report like others, identified lack of investment and revenue shortfall occasioned by non-cost reflective tariff, customer dissatisfaction and a lack of performance as the primary challenges in the sector.

An Industry In Need of Recapitalisation

It proffered solutions by making key recommendations particularly on the need for a massive revamp of the distribution network by investing in ATC&C loss reduction plans including roll-out of meters, increasing network reliability, network expansion, capacity building amongst others.

The sector, the report said would require an investment of more than $20 billion in the next 20 years. This includes the investment of over $1.5 billion on the network to enable it to wheel up to 10,000 MW by 2020 and securing most of the $20 billion additional financing required to reach 13,000 MW by 2025.

Managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Usman Mohammed corroborating the need for massive investment in the distribution sector to complement the progress being made in the transmission sector, further stressed the need for the recapitalisation of the DISCOs to enable it to make commensurate investment in the distribution network.

Though electricity markets are a relatively new phenomenon, the industry now has a number of market designs that appear to work well, and have also unfortunately discovered some that worked badly.

Going forward, experts say that the common denominator for a successful electricity market is the need for a centrally organised mechanism. This is needed to ensure that all the electricity produced is paid for and that the system is kept stable in electrical terms. Also, prices should be forward looking and reflect long run marginal cost for future resources, including production, transmission, distribution, administrative and environmental costs.

The Developments

There have been previously applauded intervention by government to revamp the sector. For instance, on March 22, 2017, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a Power Sector Recovery and Implementation Plan (PSRIP), which was prepared in consultation with the World Bank Group (WBG). The PSRIP is a set of policy actions, operational and financial interventions to be implemented by the government to attain financial viability of the power sector.

The objectives of the PSRIP include, among other things, the elimination of the payment deficit which had accumulated in 2015 and 2016, a commitment to fund the deficit (it is estimated that the sector will require an approximately $1.5 billion annually for the next five years to achieve sector viability).

Ensuring performance and implementation of credible business continuity plans, by the electricity distribution companies, Discos, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Ensuring that cost reflective tariffs are achieved over five years and increasing electricity access by implementing off grid renewable power solutions.

The implementation of the PSRIP is also expected to introduce significant additional funding to ensure liquidity in the NESI. Thus, one of the key anchors of the PSRIP is to secure through, or from the WBG, financial support of up to $2.5 billion for the NESI (this is in addition to a N701 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) facility which government approved for the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) on March 1, 2017).

Injection of the funds by or through the WBG is predicated upon the implementation of other objectives of the PSRIP.

According to reports, the detailed implementation of the PSRIP is yet to be announced and there is a lack of clarity as to the level of implementation that will be attained. This is premised on most of the objectives of the PSRIP being difficult, if not impossible to achieve without significant financial and political implications.

Notwithstanding, it is understood that the WBG recently approved an International Development Association (IDA) credit and an IDA scale-up facility credit in the total amount of $486 million provided for the rehabilitation and upgrading of electricity transmission substations and lines.

Whilst the WBG’s funding of the NESI is a welcome development, it will be useful for government to provide specific information on the proposed use of the funding in order to improve investors’ confidence, observed Banwo & Ighodalo.

Renewable Energy Fundings

In addition to the issuance of the PSRIP, other development that are aimed at injecting additional liquidity into the sector include the Solar Nigeria Programme, a £13 million funding programme designed and funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID).

This programme aims to provide grants to companies involved in providing household solar energy and technologies. Another initiative is the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) proposed investment of $12 billion in renewable energy for the next five years and the federal government’s N2 billion fund for the electrification of rural areas in Nigeria, included as part of the 2017 budget (which as far as we aware, has not been disbursed).

Also, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Mini-Grid Regulations 2016 was issued in draft form in 2016 and subsequently adopted on May 24, 2017 by the NERC. The Mini-Grid Regulations is the first legal framework for the establishment and development of mini-grids in Nigeria and it provides for, among other things, the regulatory framework for all mini-grids in Nigeria.

A mini-grid as defined under Section 3(1) of the Mini-Grid Regulations is, “any electricity supply system with its own power generation capacity, supplying electricity to more than one customer and which can operate in isolation from or be connected to a distribution licensee’s network.”

The Mini-Grid Regulations also restrict the definition of the term to “any isolated or interconnected mini-grid generating between 0kW and 1MW of generation capacity”.

The Mini-Grid Regulations were issued specifically to accelerate electrification in areas without existing distribution infrastructure, ‘Unserved Areas’, as well as areas with existing but poorly electrified or non-functional distribution facilities ‘Underserved Areas’ and is expected to act as a catalyst for stimulating the desired improvements along the electricity value chain.

But again the Mini-Grid Regulations are not without certain shortcomings as experts noted that with an estimated stranded capacity of 2,000MW, it is not expected that the Mini- Grid Regulations will have any significant impact on the reduction of stranded capacity.

This is because generators with stranded capacity of more than 1 MW are restricted from participating in this regime. Other pitfalls they observe include the potential cumbersome process for the application of a permit, particularly the requirement that developers of an interconnected mini grid must execute tripartite contract with a community connected to the Disco and the incumbent Disco.

In addition, a developer of an isolated mini-grid needs to ensure that a Disco has no plans to extend its network to its project site and the isolated mini-grid will be required to convert to an interconnected mini-grid operator or transfer all assets to the Disco (in return for compensation), where a Disco extends its network to its area of operation. This requirement may curtail investors’ appetite for isolated mini grids.

Legislative Backing For Recapitalisation

The call for recapitalisation of the Distribution Companies have taken the centre stage and subject of national discussion. Proponents of the call are of the view that fresh funds would help to deal with infrastructure deficiencies and lack of technical capacities by current operators in the system.

The call has also received legislative backing as members of the Senate have declared their support for the proposal to recapitalise the 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos). The Senate also advised that the 40 per cent shares held by the federal government in the Discos be divested from and sold to investors with technical competence.

According to the Ministry of Power, the Senate is of the view that the exercise would be more beneficial to Nigeria and the power sector.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the Senators position known when he received a management team of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), led to his office by its Managing Director, Mr. Usman Mohammed. Lawan, during the visit, also stated that it was not in the interest of the government to continually disburse bailout funds to the power Discos without commensurate improvement in electricity supply.

He said experts in the field should be given an opportunity to invest in the sector and assured that the Senate would continue to support the TCN in its execution of the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) which is planned to rehabilitate, stabilise and provide the necessary flexibility in the country’s transmission grid.

Similarly, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said he was impressed with the presentation of the TCN team, and expressed confidence in their capacity to solve the country’s power supply challenges. In the same vein, the Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, said reducing government’s bureaucracy in the power sector operations was key to getting past its challenges.

He cited the difficulty in securing the supply of gas to thermal power generation companies (Gencos) as a major setback to power generation in the country.

Abdulahi, agreed with the position of Lawan, on the sale of the 40 per cent holding of the government in the Discos to experts, and suggested that the Senate could re-open the power privatisation exercise carried out in 2013 and involve big foreign investors to allow for proper restructuring of the sector.

Mohammed, presented a report on the operations of the TCN in the last two and half years to the leadership of the Senate, and explained that stabilising the country’s transmission system frequency, executing the TREP, securing $1.57 billion from multi-lateral financing agencies for execution of specific transmission projects nationwide, and evacuation of 755 containers containing power equipment from the ports as well as initiated the procurement of a functional SCADA and spinning reserve, were parts of the successes of his team within the period.

Making Power Sector Work

The immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, recently said the NERC has enormous regulatory powers to make the country’s electricity reforms work. He stated that the NERC needed to be supported by stakeholders to exercise its powers to sanction erring operators who refuse to serve consumers efficiently in the sector.

On its part, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), expressed concern about the state of the industry suggesting that new capital injection into the power sector is urgently required to save it from collapse. The MAN, observed that the entire link should be re-engineered through legislative intervention such that new investors would be encouraged to make sufficient investment and lift the sector from bottom to the top.

President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed in a chat with Sunday LEADERSHIP SUNDAY, said beginning with gas supply constraints Generation capacity has been weakened, and Transmission due to inadequate funding is feeble while Distribution which lacks capacity to spread infrastructure is decrepit.

Put all these together, Ahmed said makes electricity supply inadequate, unstable with frequent disruptions and of poor quality to support industrialisation. He said, industries in Nigeria lacks efficient competitive capacity, because cost of production is high as industrial sector get average of seven hours supply daily, while balance of two third supply is by personal effort.

He said while Transmission is getting a little better, Distribution is frail and infirm and calls for new capital injection. “Recapitalisation of the Distribution chain is key to enable upgrade of the system, I doubt if the owners have the technical and financial capabilities to effect the turnaround needed in that space.

We need to bring in new investors to sufficiently upgrade the system but we need legislative intervention to get these working again. For the industrial sector to thrive we should be generating about 20,000 to 30,000 Megawatts.” he said.

In his submission the managing director and CEO of the TCN, Usman Mohammed, said, investment in TCN is not sustainable unless there is corresponding investment in the distribution. “That’s why we are preaching for recapitalisation of the discos. Government cannot be passive anymore. Government should bring their own 60 per cent and this money should be defined not just money that comes from commercial banks that are short term, they should be long term investment.

“We also need to have regulatory certainty. No investor will come in who cannot recover his money”, Mohammed told Sunday LEADERSHIP. On whether the government should take over the discos, he said, but added, “If you implement right thing wrongly, you should right that wrong instead of cancelling it. Because when you cancel it, you get it wrong completely.

What we implemented here is what Germany is using and it is working. What we need is to correct it and recapitalization can correct it. Generation is not our problem, many people wanted to generate but we were not connecting them to the grid. The issue is that when you let them and the market cannot take, it becomes a liability on Nigeria.”

He warned that if we cancel privatisation, we are going to have a contingent liability which will send a signal to the whole world that Nigeria is not private sector friendly. Secondly, the government does not have sustainable money to invest in the power sector. When you cancel, you will return the money of the investor, and you are going to be paying 20 per cent for five years.

“It is time to tell the people the truth; we have to pay for electricity. All of us are paying more than what we are supposed to be paying because all of us has generator in our house. So if the money be increased by 20 to 30 per cent so that we have stable electricity, why not; we need to have tariff that can sustain investment.”

Federal Government’s New Strategy

Speaking on the poor performance of the power sector recently in Abeokuta, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said, government has approved substantial change strategies backed by various policies that will encourage more investments to the industry.

He said though the present administration has made some remarkable impact by increasing installed generation capacity to 13,437 Megawatts, MW, and available capacity to 8,342 MW, and 7,000 evacuation capacity, inability of Distribution Companies, Discos, to deliver grid power to end users have significantly distorted the efforts of government.

According to him, Discos inadequate infrastructure has restricted distribution to about 4,000MW and at peak periods 5,400MW. Osinbajo, said that government has identified weakness of the Discos which include inadequate capital to provide needed infrastructure and metering challenges among others.

To resolve these challenges, government introduced the Meter Asset Provider, MAP, scheme to resolve the lingering metering challenges in the system, adding that so far the Discos have received and processed about 250,000 applications from customers, and that hopefully the number would quadruple by end of the year.

He expressed the hope that with the implementation of the MAP, the industry would be ale to close the 5.3 million metering gap existing currently.

Other measures taken by government Osinbajo said include the Siemens Phased Electrification Roadmap, which was flagged off recently by President Muhammadu Buhari. Explaining details of the Roadmap, the Vice President said that under phase 1, Transmission and Distribution would be able to deliver 7,000 MW, and under phase 2, 11,000 MW would be achieved while 25,000MW is targeted under phase 3.

He said that government expects the Discos to recapitalize and come up with resources to improve on their services, but even at that the market is set to welcome new investors in the distribution and generation sub sectors.

This, he said is one of the major reasons government came up with policy of Willing-Buyer-Willing-Seller as well as other policies that are key to attract the needed investment in the sector.