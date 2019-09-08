Special Report: How Prepared Is Nigeria For Impending Population Crisis?

Even as government continues to struggle in addressing the myriad of challenges before it, EMAMEH GABRIEL, BUKOLA IDOWU, ERNEST UZOR and ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, write that recent population projections, have shown that Nigeria might again be heading for another crisis, if adequate measures are not put in place by policy makers to address an impending population explosion.

In recent times there have been alarming concerns over Nigeria’s population growth, alongside its socio-economic implications amid other challenges confronting the nation such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty, poor health indices among others.

It has become glaring to all stakeholders in every sector of the Nigerian economy that the huge population, which is supposed to serve as strength to the nation, has the tendency to sabotage government policies on economic growth and development.

The population of the world, which is now reported to be in excess of three billion persons, is growing at about two per cent a year, said a recent report. The report also revealed that the growth is faster than any other period in the history of man, especially in the last twenty years.

Also a report from United Nations projects that over the next ten years, the world population is expected to increase by 1.1 billion. This means by 2030, the global economy will need to support approximately 8.4 billion people.

“Globally, two billion babies will be born, each requiring health care services. More than two billion children will reach school age, each needing access to high quality education,” explained Mr. John Wilmoth, Director of UN DESA’s Population Division.

While almost all regions are projected to grow by at least 10 percent over the next 15 years, Africa is said would account for more than 40 per cent of the global increase in population and Nigeria would be responsible for the chunk of it.

Nigeria for instance, is the most populous nation in Africa. Its population is expected to double in the next decade as it grows by over 3 per cent. A recent UN projection indicated that the population of the country would surpass that of the United States by 2050.

Which means government policymakers and planners must use such projection to gauge future demand for food, water, energy, services, transportation, health care service, infrastructure and jobs among others, as well as forecast future demographic characteristics.

Also, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) had recently reported that “Nigeria’s population has hit a new high of 201 million”.

In its 2019 state of the world population report, UNFPA said Nigeria’s growth rate has been at an average of 2.6 percent from 2010 to 2019.

Another report from the US Census Bureau has it that the country is growing at 3.2 percent a year, adding at that rate, there will be an estimated 402 million people in Nigeria in 2050.

Although the National Orientation Agency told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the UNFPA projection contradicts that of Nigeria, there is no doubt the country’s population is on the increase at an unimaginable pace.

The major triggers, according to investigations by this newspaper include: early marriages, high birth rates and lack of access to family planning. Socio-cultural and religious contributors were also not ruled out.

With all these challenges, coupled with high rate of unemployment in the country, infrastructure and housing deficit, poor health and education sector, struggling agricultural sector, security challenges coming face to face with the ever expanding population, weak institutions and poor policy implementations, the country might be bracing up not only for an impending population storm, but also the pressure that will hit its economy if policies makers failed to plan well.

Increasing population is a challenge for any country. Population growth without a roadmap for harnessing it for development has affected the Nigerian environment and natural resources. This has also led to environmental degradation due to annual population increase.

Only recently, President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed fear over Nigeria’s population explosion describing the development as “frightening”.

The President had said this to the 43-ministers designate and charged them to work hand-in-hand to find a solution to the worrisome development.

“By average estimate, our population is close to 200 million today. By 2050, UN (United Nations) estimate shows that Nigeria will be third globally, behind only India and China with a projected population of 411 million.

“This is a frightening prospect but only if we sit idly by and expect handouts from so-called development partners. The solution to our problems lies within us”, Buhari said, as he explained that his administration’s major focus is on securing the country, improving the economy and to win his anti-corruption war.

The President added that his administration was “steadily turning the economy round through investment in agriculture and manufacturing, shoring up our foreign reserves, curbing inflation and improving the country’s infrastructure.

While he told the in-coming ministers that he would rely on them, his advisers and Nigerians willing and able to contribute to the administration’s policies, programmes and projects to lift the bulk of the citizens out of poverty and set them on the road to prosperity, according to him, his administration would have laid the ground to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years at the expiration of his eight-year tenure in 2023.

“This outcome will fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory and place us among the world’s great nations,’’ he said.

Currently, apart from the dearth of infrastructure in the country, which has continued to raise major concerns, unemployment rate continues to increase.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its report published Figures as of Q3 2018, the calculated unemployment rate fell at 23.1 percent, the underemployment rate was 20.1 percent, and the combined unemployment and underemployment rate was 43.3 percent”.

Yet again this is another major concern with the out-of-school children increasing in their number amidst poverty and crime, the projection leaves policy makers to act proactively.

Recently, reappointed Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, confirmed that the number of out of school children in Nigeria has risen from 13 million as recently reported by the UNESCO to 16 million.

The former minister stated this while answering questions in the Senate chamber on his renomination as a minister.

The new figure contradicts the 13 million out of school children being used in the last one year. Adamu told the Senate that the 16 million figure is based on a February 2019 census. He noted that out of primary school children stood at ten million, while children out of secondary school are six million.

He blamed the high number on poor funding of education in the country by states and the Federal Government.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the legislature and the executive arms of government should put a better framework together to get the children back to the classrooms.

“The Senate and the Executive need to work together to get these children back to the classroom.

“We can’t continue to have them on our streets. It poses a serious security problem and we need to stop it. Maybe that will be through more budgetary allocations.”

However, will that be enough when implementation has continued to be a major setback to government policies side by side poor fundings on critical sectors like health and education, this even as the rate of birth is still on the increase?

The national coordinator of Maik-kings Associates (MKA), a non government organisation, Dr. Kingsley Ogbonnaya, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the issue of birth control in Nigeria is worrisome, saying many countries are simply ahead of others in the sense that they have pegged the number of children each family is expected to have. For example China has one child per family policy.

He said the issue of birth control should be in the front burner in Nigeria and appealed to everyone in the country to plan how to space his or her births to avoid population explosion.

According to him, “China is one country that almost suffered such an inevitable situation, but they were able to manage and checkmate the problem by taking some bold steps like the limitation on the birth rate. The government of China restricted child birth to one child birth per family.

“At the moment China imports crude oil to sustain and increase their domestic production and consumptions. It produces an average of 3 million barrels per day and imports another 2 million barrels per day.

“So in essence, China is importing almost an average of what Nigeria is producing per day. This should not have been the case when one looks at the crude oil reserve of China and the foreign exchange to be earned by China, which most of the oil producing nations like Nigeria currently enjoy. But instead such foreign exchange are expended to import the crude oil to sustain the large population,” he said.

“The rates of population growth of the various countries of the world are simply the differences between their birth rates and death rates. International migration is a negligible factor in rates of growth today. Thus, one can understand the varying rates of population growth of different parts of the world by understanding what underlies their respective birth rise, he pointed out.

A family planning expert and chairman of CSO Social Point FP2020, Dr Ejike Oji, in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday said that the last census in Nigeria was in 2006 and that we were 140 million and by 2050, the current 200 million population will double. He said that Nigeria should have another census in line with the 10 year global requirement.

“61 million people had been added to the population within 13 years, 70 per cent of the population is under the age of 15, no country can plan without data, and census is the only way to get complete data.

“We also have a large number of migrants in the country due to high population. If the population is not controlled, we are going to miss the target in the area of health, education and environmental development”.

Explaining some of the population issues to be addressed he said, “The population is largely unemployed and largely unemployable because most of the youth didn’t go to school, that calls for better education”.

He further said that the only way to reduce the population growth is to give women access to family planning and services, while government should create jobs, ensure youth empowerment and education to develop the country.

The country director, Pathfinder International, Dr. Jega Farouk said now is the time to address the country’s impending demographic explosion. With our population estimated to be the fourth highest in the world by 2030, Farouk said Nigeria should focus on how to ensure a more sustainable population growth, by increasing access to voluntary and quality family planning services.

“Unfortunately, the 2019 budget as signed by the President shows a reduction, rather than an increase in the budget allocation for contraceptive commodities in the country,” he added.

He said the impact of unchecked population growth, especially one that does not align with GDP growth, needs to be understood and addressed.

“We will be heading for a demographic disaster with the current growth rate in population, especially given that the majority of the populace is made up of young people who should be productive.

“Unfortunately, they are mostly untrained, uneducated, unskilled and unemployed. The result is the increased spates of insecurity we are currently faced with. This therefore calls for government intervention to address this unsustainable growth rate,” says the country director.

He said, “Fortunately, we have an opportunity to turn this demographic scenario into an opportunity to achieve the so-called demographic dividend. This window of opportunity will not last forever, and will not happen automatically.

“We have to invest in education, health (including access to family planning) and jobs for these army of young people; turn them into a productive workforce that will contribute to our GDP growth.

“The media can support information and public awareness efforts in communities. There are many misconceptions around family planning that can be addressed with the right information.”

Farouk however urged the media to consistently provide correct and easily understood information on the advantages of family planning, dispel misconceptions around side effects and hold government accountable to fulfill its FP2020 and other commitments made in support of family planning.

Similarly, the Programme Director, Development Communications (DevComs) Network, Akin Jimoh said 25 years after the historic International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), there is need to support the National Population Commission (NPoPC) to reflect on the best ways to solve the issue of population explosion in Nigeria.

The government needs to place population management at the front burner of their policy making and allocation of resources. Especially investment in programmes like family planning services, says Jimoh, adding that prioritizing and investing in family planning will help the government save money that can be invested in other development programmes like education, health and job creation.

A public health professional and ONE Champion Ambassador, Fausiat Balogun, says government needs to fulfill the youth declaration of creating three million jobs each year for young people, to tackle corruption, healthcare, education, gender equality and agriculture.

Investment and policies that unlock the potential of young Nigerians will help to harness the demographic dividend and also help avoid a population disaster, especially as young people are currently more than half of the population, says Balogun, adding that if these actions are taken, the issue of mental health instability, drug abuse and other social vices among young people will be curbed, if not totally eradicated.

She said accelerating the ICPD promise on some issues is paramount as these issues remain unsolved till now.

“Also, maternal mortality ratio remains unacceptably high. Modern contraceptive rate remains unacceptably low, sexual violence is on the increase. We have a long way to go but we need to start by managing our population strategically and critically,” she added.

On his part, Osilam Okuofu, an economist said planning and implementation are the nexus to address impending population storm as already projected through reliable data.

According to him, “Planning is simply a guide to an action. Therefore, for you to know what to do you first have to identify the problem or challenge and put necessary strategies in place to deal with them”.

“For me, the essential problems of Nigeria is poor level of education and health funding, both in materials and infrastructures, as well as other infrastructural inadequacies like roads and rails. If we tidy these up, we will be on the path to growth and development as other things will begin to fall In place, ie, the business economy, which will help reduce unemployment and crime.

On population explosion, Okuofu said “The identifiable reasons are varied. He noted that “chief Amongst them are low levels of education and religious beliefs.”

According to the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) report, if fertility were to remain constant at current levels, a woman in Nigeria would bear an average of 5.3 children in her lifetime.

While fertility is low among adolescents (107 births per 1,000 women), the report revealed that it peaks at 256 births per 1,000 among women age 25 to 59 years and fertility is higher among rural women than among urban women; on average, rural women will give birth to about 1.4 children more than urban women during their reproductive years (5.9 and 4.5, respectively).

Also, a recent report from the National Population Commission revealed that Nigeria’s population grew by nearly 50 million in 12 years. With the Nigerian population estimated to be the fourth highest in the world by 2030, critical observers have said there is need for the federal government to address the impeding demographic explosion.

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele said Nigeria’s population will hit 425 million in 2050, the third largest in the world, unless urgent steps were taken to control it.

Emefiele, who painted a gloomy picture of Nigeria in comparison with other countries, said impending population explosion of Nigeria and attendant economic implications would create tough times for Nigerians.

He said with the rapid population increase on yearly basis and penchant for sabotaging government policies on economic growth and development, there would be serious crisis, if serious actions were not taken to control population growth.

The evidences are glaring, that failure of the federal and state governments to fund family planning will negatively affect not only the wellbeing of Nigerians but, also prevent the country from meeting its Family Planning 2020 target, say stakeholders.